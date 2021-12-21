Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

These Party Pajamas Are The Ultimate New Year's Eve Outfit & We Found A Great Dupe On Sale

The feathered cuffs are detachable, so you can wear them as regular satin PJs, too!

These Party Pajamas Are The Ultimate New Year's Eve Outfit & We Found A Great Dupe On Sale
Nasty Gal

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With holiday plans up in the air due to changing regulations over gathering in all parts of Canada, your friends might have to see your cute New Year's Eve dress via Instagram this year.

If all that sounds like too much work for you and wearing PJs for NYE is the ultimate goal, then let us introduce you to the nightwear brand Sleeper. Their signature Party Pajamas can take you from the bedroom to the dancefloor – but they cost a pretty penny.

With a price tag of US$320, we wanted to find a more affordable dupe that Canadians can buy for under $100. In comes Nasty Gal with their Satin Feather Pajama Shirt And Pants Set on sale for $79.60. While you won't get the crepe de chine material and pearl buttons that the Sleeper set has, this satin set looks just as cozy for a fraction of the price.

Like the Sleeper set, the feathered cuffs are detachable so you comfortably sleep in them at the end of the night. Right now, only the black and pink sets are left in stock in sizes 2 to 10.

Nasty Gal Satin Feather Pajama Shirt And Pants Set

Nasty Gal

This feather-lined satin set from Nasty Gal will make you feel like royalty this New Year's Eve (especially if you plan on being at home). Shipping to Canada costs $14.99, but you won't have to pay duties and your total will still be under $100.

Nasty Gal
$199 $79.60
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

16 Knee-High Boots To Rock If No Amount Of Snow Will Ever Stop You From Looking Your Cutest

We found options that are leather, waterproof, flat, high-heeled and so much more.

@brownsshoes | Instagram, @stevemadden | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Our indoor footwear consists mostly of cozy slippers during the winter, but what about outdoor footwear?

Keep Reading Show less

This Reebok Canada Promo Code Will Give You 50% Off Regular-Priced Items Right Now

Plus an extra 50% off outlet items! 🛍️

@reebokcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you need some new loungewear, workout attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Reebok Canada is offering 50% off right now.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More

They're all $100 or less!

Dynamite, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.

Keep Reading Show less

Abercrombie's Curve Love Jeans Are The Denim That Dreams Are Made Of & You Can Get 40% Off RN

I managed to snag a pair for $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110!

@abercrombie | Instagram, May Ning | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As far as popular 2000s fashion brands go, Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way since their Y2K days. Over recent years, the brand has launched more inclusive sizing with lines like the Curve Love collection which feature jeans with extra space in the hips.

Keep Reading Show less