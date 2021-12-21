These Party Pajamas Are The Ultimate New Year's Eve Outfit & We Found A Great Dupe On Sale
The feathered cuffs are detachable, so you can wear them as regular satin PJs, too!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
With holiday plans up in the air due to changing regulations over gathering in all parts of Canada, your friends might have to see your cute New Year's Eve dress via Instagram this year.
If all that sounds like too much work for you and wearing PJs for NYE is the ultimate goal, then let us introduce you to the nightwear brand Sleeper. Their signature Party Pajamas can take you from the bedroom to the dancefloor – but they cost a pretty penny.
With a price tag of US$320, we wanted to find a more affordable dupe that Canadians can buy for under $100. In comes Nasty Gal with their Satin Feather Pajama Shirt And Pants Set on sale for $79.60. While you won't get the crepe de chine material and pearl buttons that the Sleeper set has, this satin set looks just as cozy for a fraction of the price.
Like the Sleeper set, the feathered cuffs are detachable so you comfortably sleep in them at the end of the night. Right now, only the black and pink sets are left in stock in sizes 2 to 10.
Nasty Gal Satin Feather Pajama Shirt And Pants Set
This feather-lined satin set from Nasty Gal will make you feel like royalty this New Year's Eve (especially if you plan on being at home). Shipping to Canada costs $14.99, but you won't have to pay duties and your total will still be under $100.