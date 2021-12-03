16 Cute & Cozy PJ Sets You'll Want To Live In All Winter Long
From brands like SKIMS, Old Navy, H&M, Ardene and more.
The urge to hibernate is strong this winter and what better way to hole up indoors than in a nice new pair of PJs?
We found some of the comfiest pajamas you can buy in Canada (in-store or online) that'll keep you snug as a bug all season long. The best part is that they start at just $19.99.
These PJs would make great holiday gifts because who doesn't love to be cozy?
Old Navy Matching Printed Thermal-Knit One-Piece Pajamas
Price: $44.99
Details: Red buffalo plaid is a classic pattern for the holidays and this cotton-blend onesie is the perfect outfit to open gifts in. Old Navy has really great options for matching PJs for the whole family, too.
H&M Pajama T-shirt And Pants
Price: $19.99
Details: This light cotton set is perfect for those who love to sleep in an oversized t-shirt. The pants have a drawstring at the waist and the sizes are very forgiving.
Silk Maison Striped Silk Pajama & Eye Mask Set
Price: $249
Details: This 100% mulberry silk PJ set is so buttery-soft, it'll be so hard to change out of them in the morning. Silk is a great fabric for hot sleepers, BTW. This set even comes with a matching sleeping mask so you can get some good shut-eye.
SIORO Satin Pajamas
Price: $42.99
Details: A more budget-friendly alternative to the Silk Maison PJs are these satin ones on Amazon Canada. They come in 11 beautiful colours like dusty rose and burgundy that'll make you feel like a total queen.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank & Pants
Price: $85 (top), $133 (bottoms)
Details: These PJs went viral on social media with customers raving about how soft and comfortable they are. They're available in nine gorgeous neutrals that'll have you lounging like a Kardashian in no time.
Knix Plush Set
Price: $215
Details: You can pair the SKIMS PJs with this similar robe and slipper set from Knix or get it on its own. It's super plush and the robe is nice and long, keeping your legs warm, too.
Le31 Waffled Organic Cotton And Flannel Pyjama Set
Price: $69
Details: This set includes a waffle top and flannel bottoms that you can probably get away with wearing even during your virtual meetings. The bottoms have pockets that are useful when you're lounging around the house or at a chalet retreat.
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
Price: $58
Details: You'll be on cloud nine with these jersey PJs that move and stretch with you as you toss and turn. They're available in sizes XS to XL and also come in purple and black.
Victoria's Secret Flannel Long PJ Set
Price: $47.91(
$79.85)
Details: You can sleep like an angel in these warm flannel jammies that come with a matching scrunchie. They're available in 11 different prints and colours, and in sizes XS to XXL in short, regular, and long lengths.
MeUndies Men's Longsleeve Modal PJ Set
Price: $98
Details: MeUndies is such an inclusive brand for making this PJ set available in sizes S to 4XL. It comes in five different patterns from "classic" to "adventurous". They're made of a sustainable MicroModal fabric that's both breathable and static-resistant.
Ardene Plus-Size 3-Piece Ribbed PJ Set
Price: $34.93 ($49.90)
$49.90)
Details: This gorgeous three-piece PJ set is stylish enough to rock as a lounge set and it also available in pink! You could even wear the cardigan over an outfit to run errands in.
Ardene Plaid Super Soft 3-Piece PJ Set
Price: $25.83 ($36.90)
$36.90)
Details: Here's another three-piece option that plaid-lovers can rock day in and day out. These types of sets are perfect for anyone who cycles between hot and cold because they can just throw on the robe when it gets a little chilly.
Love & Lore Piped Pajama Pant Set
Price: $65
Details: The rayon-blend PJ set, exclusive to Indigo, is made in an eco-friendly way that creates fewer emissions and uses less water. It'll make you feel incredibly put-together, even when you're simply snoozing!
Roots Mens Cabin Onesie
Price: $138
Details: If you own a pair of classic Roots salt and pepper sweatpants, then you can already imagine how comfortable this onesie must be. It even has a hood that'll keep your noggin warm, too.
H&M Pajamas
Price: $39.99
Details: These fleece PJs can keep you super warm if you're constantly freezing. The ankles are cuffed to prevent any cool breezes from getting in.
H&M 2-pack Jersey Pajama Pants
Price: $34.99
Details: This two-pack of jersey pajama pants is an amazing value and comes in three different colour combos. We love a pair of PJs with pockets and these ones have incredibly spacious ones so your phone will never fall out!