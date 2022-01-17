Trending Tags

11 Cheerful Items You Can Order Online To Kick Blue Monday To The Curb

Mood-boosting books, self-care products, things to get you moving and more!

Commerce Writer
@mattzhaig | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's officially that awkward time of year where the joyful holidays are over but sunnier days are still out of reach. In fact, today is supposedly the gloomiest day of the year, which many refer to it as Blue Monday.

Between record-breaking snowstorms and pandemic-related restrictions, it seems like hunkering down at home is the only thing to do. While staying in isn't everyone's favourite way to pass the time, here are 11 things that'll make gloomy days like today a little more cheerful.

Sunrise Alarm Clock

Amazon Canada

You can make mornings a little brighter with this sunrise alarm clock that'll simulate a warm light to wake you up. It also has a sunset feature for falling asleep, an FM radio, built-in sounds and different light settings for every mood.

JALL
$57.99 $49.95
Buy Now

Maison Summer Breeze Candle

Simons

You can pretend it's summer with this soy-based candle that smells like fresh rain in a tropical destination. It'll burn for up to 40 hours and is the perfect companion to a book or movie marathon.

Maison
$28 $19.99
Buy Now

'The Comfort Book' by Matt Haig

This collection of warm stories, thoughts and consolations is an easy mood-boosting read. It's written by the same author that wrote the best-selling novel The Midnight Library.

Matt Haig
$24.99 $17.48
Buy Now

Animal Crossing “Summer Fun” 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Amazon Canada

If you're a fan of Animal Crossing but need a little break from all the screen time during the work day, this puzzle is the perfect distraction. It's full of vivid colours that are sure to brighten your day.

USAOPOLY
$18.27 $8.99
Buy Now

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Amazon Canada

This controller is a great accessory for any Nintendo Switch owner that wants to get their move on. Shoppers say the games actually provide a solid workout and are fun for any age.

Nintendo
$97.99
Buy Now

TKEES The Playsuit

TKEES

This playful TKEES jumpsuit made with cotton terry is the perfect outfit for lounging around in. It comes in five neutral colours and sizes 0 to 5 (XS to XXL, per the brand's size guide).

TKEES
$191
Buy Now

Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask

There's nothing better than practising a little self-care on a gloomy day and this Boscia peel-off mask will leave you feeling totally refreshed. It has charcoal and vitamin C to make your skin look and feel its best.

Boscia
$45
Buy Now

Dr. Teals Vitamin C Foaming Bath

Why not pair your new face mask with a relaxing bath? You can add some of this foaming bath solution along with a scoop of the matching Epsom salts ($8.49) that have a zesty orange scent you'll enjoy after a hard day's work.

Dr. Teals
$8.49
Buy Now

'Burn After Writing' by Sharon Jones

Gloomy days can bring about gloomy thoughts, so get them all out with this guided journal. When you're done, you can stash it away or rip out the page and burn it to keep everything for your eyes only.

Penguin
$19 $11.61
Buy Now

DavidsTea Snow Day

DavidsTEA

This herbal blend from DavidsTEA is a low-caffeine way to enjoy a warm drink on a cold day. It tastes like a chocolate mint and has these fun snowflake sprinkles to make it extra fun.

DavidsTEA
$9.98 $6.99
Buy Now

OPI Nail Polish

Amazon Canada

Add a pop of colour to your life with this bright pink nail polish that'll last up to a week. It also comes in 14 other pink and purple shades depending on what you prefer more.

OPI
$13
Buy Now
You Can Find The Perfect Snow Blower At Costco & 8 Other Places In Canada

Save your back this winter with these handy machines starting at just $99.

@subcadet_canada | Instagram, Troy Bilt

If you live in Ontario, today's snowstorm might have just been the push you needed to finally get yourself a snow blower. With no end in sight to the falling snow, manually shovelling is sure to be hard on your back.

15 Stunning Engagement Rings That'll Make Them Say 'Yes' This Valentine's Day

Unique, vintage and affordable options are available! 💍

Mejuri, Pandora

Are you looking for a particularly special gift this Valentine's Day? If you're planning on popping the question this February and are researching engagement rings, look no further.

amazon canada

You Can Get This Electric Snow Shovel On Amazon Canada & Your Back Will Thank You For It

It can move over 400 pounds of snow per minute! ❄️

Amazon Canada, Ken Cole | Dreamstime

Only during a snowstorm do I get jealous of people who live in condos and don't have to worry about shovelling the driveway or front steps.

Today Is Blue Monday & It's Apparently The Gloomiest Day Of The Whole Year

There are a few reasons you may be feeling extra blue today.

Michal Balada | Dreamstime

If you've woken up feeling a little gloomy this morning, you're not alone. So-called "Blue Monday" has arrived and it's been dubbed the most depressing day of the year.

It falls on the third Monday of January each year and is supposedly the day that Canadians feel at their collective lowest.

