11 Cheerful Items You Can Order Online To Kick Blue Monday To The Curb
Mood-boosting books, self-care products, things to get you moving and more!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
It's officially that awkward time of year where the joyful holidays are over but sunnier days are still out of reach. In fact, today is supposedly the gloomiest day of the year, which many refer to it as Blue Monday.
Between record-breaking snowstorms and pandemic-related restrictions, it seems like hunkering down at home is the only thing to do. While staying in isn't everyone's favourite way to pass the time, here are 11 things that'll make gloomy days like today a little more cheerful.
Sunrise Alarm Clock
You can make mornings a little brighter with this sunrise alarm clock that'll simulate a warm light to wake you up. It also has a sunset feature for falling asleep, an FM radio, built-in sounds and different light settings for every mood.
Maison Summer Breeze Candle
You can pretend it's summer with this soy-based candle that smells like fresh rain in a tropical destination. It'll burn for up to 40 hours and is the perfect companion to a book or movie marathon.
'The Comfort Book' by Matt Haig
This collection of warm stories, thoughts and consolations is an easy mood-boosting read. It's written by the same author that wrote the best-selling novel The Midnight Library.
Animal Crossing “Summer Fun” 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
If you're a fan of Animal Crossing but need a little break from all the screen time during the work day, this puzzle is the perfect distraction. It's full of vivid colours that are sure to brighten your day.
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
This controller is a great accessory for any Nintendo Switch owner that wants to get their move on. Shoppers say the games actually provide a solid workout and are fun for any age.
TKEES The Playsuit
This playful TKEES jumpsuit made with cotton terry is the perfect outfit for lounging around in. It comes in five neutral colours and sizes 0 to 5 (XS to XXL, per the brand's size guide).
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
There's nothing better than practising a little self-care on a gloomy day and this Boscia peel-off mask will leave you feeling totally refreshed. It has charcoal and vitamin C to make your skin look and feel its best.
Dr. Teals Vitamin C Foaming Bath
Why not pair your new face mask with a relaxing bath? You can add some of this foaming bath solution along with a scoop of the matching Epsom salts ($8.49) that have a zesty orange scent you'll enjoy after a hard day's work.
'Burn After Writing' by Sharon Jones
Gloomy days can bring about gloomy thoughts, so get them all out with this guided journal. When you're done, you can stash it away or rip out the page and burn it to keep everything for your eyes only.
DavidsTea Snow Day
This herbal blend from DavidsTEA is a low-caffeine way to enjoy a warm drink on a cold day. It tastes like a chocolate mint and has these fun snowflake sprinkles to make it extra fun.
OPI Nail Polish
Add a pop of colour to your life with this bright pink nail polish that'll last up to a week. It also comes in 14 other pink and purple shades depending on what you prefer more.