18 Self-Care Products That'll Revive You From The Holiday Scaries & Help You Chill TF Out

Stress? What stress? 🧘

Simons, Sephora Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that 2022 has arrived and the new year is in full swing, it's important to remember to take care of yourself. If the holidays were less than relaxing, give yourself some much-needed downtime in between work and socializing (or not socializing, depending on the current COVID climate in your area).

That being said, stress is a very real factor for just about everyone right now — which is why we put together this list of products that might help you relax and remind you to take a moment for yourself.

Heated Shiatsu Neck, Back & Shoulder Massager

Amazon Canada

This clever massaging contraption will knead your tense traps and stiff neck, all while warming your muscles for some ultimate relaxation. It has two slots you can put your arms in, which can help to release your shoulders so you can embrace a soothing massage.

TRIDUCNA
$79.98
Buy Now

Dr. Teal's Lavender Epsom Salts

Amazon Canada

Let your next bath give you the most with a three-pound bag of luxurious epsom salts. Just add two cups to hot bathwater and soak in the benefits of relaxing magnesium and lavender.

Dr. Teal's
$8.98
Buy Now

Hot & Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Mask

Amazon Canada

This reusable face mask can be used for either hot or cold facials. Just pop it in the microwave for calming heat therapy or stick it in the freezer to tighten and close pores post-facial.

FOMI
$18.99 $17.95
Buy Now

Apple Cinnamon Scented Soy Candle 

Simons

If somehow you didn't manage to get a fancy scented candle over the holidays, you're in luck! This delicious apple cinnamon scented candle will give you up to 40 hours of burn time and it's currently 25% off at Simons.

Simons Maison
$28 $19.99
Buy Now

Peace Out Retinol Face Stick

Sephora

Beauty lovers will adore this retinol stick, which couldn't be easier to apply. With just one swipe, it'll address dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, texture and more.

Peace Out
$44
Buy Now

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

Amazon Canada

Whether you suffer from plantar fasciitis, achy arches, or simply enjoy massaging your feet, this foot roller will allow you to knead your little stompers when your partner refuses to do so for you.

TheraFlow
$29.95
Buy Now

Aveeno Repairing Hand Masks

Amazon Canada

Since winter just loves to zap the moisture from your hands, these soothing hand masks can help to repair the damage. You can also get a pair for your feet if your heels are feeling cracked and rough, too.

Aveeno
$4.99
Buy Now

Eye Mask and Mini Facial Roller Set

Sephora Canada

At-home spa day? Yes, please! You can cool and relax your eye area with this double-sided beaded eye mask and stone facial roller kit from Sephora Canada.

Sephora Canada
$26 $21
Buy Now

Japanese Cypress Incense Sticks

Simons

If you're in need of a quick dose of aromatherapy, these delightful incense sticks will fill your room with a sweet botanical scent in just 10 minutes. It comes in a set of eight and a small mat to place them on.

Hibi
$14
Buy Now

Hydrating Hemp Toner With Vitamin C

Empyri

Is your skin feeling a bit dull or lacklustre from all the holiday festivities? Well, this toner and vitamin C kit might just bring it back from the dead. The packets come separately, so you can decide how much to mix together based on your skin's sensitivity. The toner and vitamin C come with a smaller bottle that you can use to mix them together.

Empyri
$72
Buy Now

Hug Bud Weighted Blanket

Amazon Canada

This weighted blanket on Amazon Canada will do more than keep you cozy. It can also provide you with therapeutic benefits, like stress and anxiety relief and even a better night's sleep.

Hug Bud
$69.99
Buy Now

RENPHO Eye Massaging Device

This eye massager is a total game-changer for anyone who stares at a screen for most of their day. Shoppers say it can help relieve headaches, tension and improve sleep, too.

RENPHO
$85.99
Buy Now

LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier

Amazon Canada

You can combat dry skin this winter with a cool mist humidifier. This one is great for larger rooms because it has a six-litre tank that'll last up to 60 hours. It comes with an app that allows you to control it from your phone, but you can also use it with Alexa so you don't have to get out of bed to turn it on or off.

Levoit
$99.99
Buy Now

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massage Device

You can use this handy massage gun to release all your aches, strain and tension, so you can feel more relaxed in your day-to-day. It's small, compact, and the perfect thing to use in between RMT appointments. You can currently get it in black or white.

Therabody
$249
Buy Now

MAISON Luxurious Silk Pillowcase

Simons

You can protect your hair and skin while you sleep with a luxurious silk pillowcase. This one won't soak up your night-time face serums and creams, like cotton pillowcases tend to — plus, it'll keep your luscious locks from breaking.

MAISON
$75
Buy Now

Bathtub Caddy Tray

Amazon Canada

Keep your candles, wine and entertainment within arms reach while you take a relaxing bath with a handy bathtub tray. It comes with a stand that'll allow you to lean your tablet or book up against while you bask in bubbles. You can also pair it with a bathtub pillow for extra comfort.

Utoplike
$49.99
Buy Now

Bloom Balance Healing Ear Seeds Starter Kit

Bloom Balance

Based in Toronto, Bloom Balance is a company that specializes in wellness and self-care. These healing ear seeds are described as "acupuncture on the go" and are designed to relieve stress, anxiety and pain.

Bloom Balance
$45
Buy Now

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow

Amazon Canada

Anyone who works at a desk knows how uncomfortable sitting for long periods can get. You can do your back (and your posture) a favour by using a lumbar pillow while you work. Shoppers say it helps relieve pain, discomfort and fatigue.

Everlasting
$51.95 $44.95
Buy Now
