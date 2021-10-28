Trending Tags

This Weighted Blanket On Amazon Canada Is Now On Sale & It Can Help You Get ‘The Best Sleep Ever’

It doesn't cost much to be snug as a bug.

This Weighted Blanket On Amazon Canada Is Now On Sale & It Can Help You Get ‘The Best Sleep Ever’
Amazon Canada, Mashiki | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Brr, it's cold in here! A lot of us are looking to create a more warm and cozy environment at home now that the temperature's dropping and weighted blankets are a popular item this season.

While most weighted blankets can run up to $200, we found one on sale for less than 60 bucks. The Hug Bud Weighted Blanket is just $59.99 on Amazon and shoppers are calling it "the perfect weighted blanket."

Amazon Canada

It's currently available in navy blue or grey in a variety of sizes. If you want something bigger, the 90 x 90-inch blanket is on sale for $89.99. It's made with thick and comfortable polyester padding that's ultra-fuzzy. It's weighted with tiny beads that offer pressure and sensory stimulation to help you destress and fall asleep faster.

The best part? This blanket doesn't need to be dry cleaned. One reviewer on Amazon Canada says "I used the cold setting on our washing machine and hung it out to dry. The blanket turned out perfectly fine." This is great news because have you seen a dry cleaning bill before? Those can be pretty expensive!

Hug Bud Weighted Blanket

Amazon Canada

Price: $59.99 ($76.99)

Details: Besides warmth, weighted blankets are often used for therapeutic purposes, such as relieving anxiety and stress. They can even help you get a better night's sleep. This top-rated weighted blanket on Amazon Canada is on sale for today only. You can now buy what many shoppers are calling "the perfect weighted blanket".

$59.99 On AMAZON CANADA

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

