12 Flannel Bed Sheets You Can Buy Online For Ultimate Cozy Fall Vibes

Excuse me while I execute Operation Hibernate. 💤

12 Flannel Bed Sheets You Can Buy Online For Ultimate Cozy Fall Vibes
@casper | Instagram, @casper | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know about you, but one of my favourite things to do is hit the hay. IMO, nothing beats climbing into a soft bed that's been made up with cozy flannel sheets, especially on a crisp autumn evening.

With the average sleep time for Canadians being only 6 hours, we have to make sure the rest we get is optimal. While investing in the right mattress and an orthopedic pillow are important, comfy sheets are also crucial in getting a good night's sleep.

It can be hard to find a good set of sheets, so we've done the work for you by compiling a list of 12 flannel sheet sets that'll turn your bedroom into a cozy fall oasis. You're welcome!

Stone & Beam Rustic Buffalo Check Flannel Bed Sheet Set

Stone & Beam Rustic Buffalo Check Flannel Bed Sheet Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $59.15+ ($89.27+)

Details: These cozy flannel sheets will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning — and TBH, that's fine with me. This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in eight colours and comes in all sizes from twin to California king.

$59.15+ On AMAZON CANADA

Striped Pyjamas Flannel Sheet Set 

Striped Pyjamas Flannel Sheet Set

Simons

Price: $45+

Details: This stylish flannel sheet set will give your whole bedroom a fall refresh. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's made with 100% organic cotton and is available in twin to king sizes for mattresses up to 16-inches thick.

$45+ On SIMONS

Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set

Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $52.99+

Details: This velvet-soft flannel set will make sure your bed is the coziest spot in your house. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in eleven colours and comes in twin to California king sizes for mattresses up to 15-inches thick.

$52.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Pine Forest Flannel Sheet Set 

Pine Forest Flannel Sheet Set

Simons

Price: $45+

Details: You can bring a bit of the great outdoors with this forest-inspired flannel sheet set. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's made with 100% organic cotton and is available in twin to king sizes for mattresses up to 16-inches thick.

$45+ On SIMONS

Laura Ashley Flannel Sheet Set

Laura Ashley Flannel Sheet Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $67.99

Details: Who says you can't flaunt florals all year round? This adorable flannel sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's made with 100% cotton and will fit up to an 18-inch thick queen-size mattress.

$67.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Windowpane Check Flannel Sheet 

Windowpane Check Flannel Sheet

Simons

Price: $25+

Details: This flannel sheet can add some warm hues and autumn vibes to your bedroom and it's the perfect option if you don't need any more pillowcases. It's available in either fitted or flat styles in twin to king sizes for mattresses up to 15-inches thick.

$25+ On SIMONS

Pointehaven Velvet Feel Luxury Cotton Printed Flannel Sheet Set

Pointehaven Velvet Feel Luxury Cotton Printed Flannel Sheet Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $102.11

Details: This king-size flannel sheet set will give your bed a seriously luxurious upgrade. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all made with 100% cotton.

$102.11 On AMAZON CANADA

Solid Flannel Sheet Set 

Solid Flannel Sheet Set

Simons

Price: $45+

Details: This ultra-plush flannel sheet set won't have any trouble reminding you to sleep in on weekends. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in five colours and in twin to king sizes for mattresses up to 16-inches thick.

$45+ On SIMONS

Chickadees Flannel Sheet Set 

Chickadees Flannel Sheet Set

Linen Chest

Price: $59.95+

Details: How adorable are these chickadee flannel sheets? This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in twin to king sizes.

$59.95+ On LINEN CHEST

Brielle Home 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

Brielle Home 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $53.09+ ($57.70)

Details: You won't be able to keep yourself from counting sheep when you dive into bed with these sheets. This set will fit a full-size mattress up to 17-inches thick and comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

$57.70+ On AMAZON CANADA

Luxury Solid Flannel Sheet Set 

Luxury Solid Flannel Sheet Set

Linen Chest

Price: $59.95+

Details: This minimalist flannel sheet set can give you the comfy bed you deserve. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in five colours in sizes twin to king.

$59.95+ On LINEN CHEST

Casper Flannel Sheet Set

Casper Flannel Sheet Set

Casper

Price: $139+

Details: This Casper flannel sheet set is designed with breathability in mind, so you'll be warm and cozy without overheating. It's made with 100% brushed organic cotton that'll feel like a dream on your skin. It comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one or two pillowcases, depending on the size you choose. It's available in five colours in sizes twin to California king. You can even buy a set with a duvet cover included.

$139+ On CASPER

