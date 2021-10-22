Linen Chest Is Having A 60% Off Sale & Here Are 7 Items You Can Buy
You can save big on everything from cozy bedding to kitchen appliances!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
With ever-changing regulations surrounding retail and shipping times, you might want to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year. While you can still get many of your wishlist items during Black Friday, brands like Linen Chest have already slashed some of their prices so you can beat the rush.
From now until November 9, you can save up to 60% on a huge selection of items. If something that's not on sale catches your eye, you can use the code RUSH25 to save 25% on regular-priced items, too. Here are a few ideas on what you can snag for your home.
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Dryer
Price: $49.95 (
$99.95)
Details: This sleek ceramic hairdryer will make mornings a breeze after you take a shower. It comes with a detachable flat head that'll help concentrate the heat when you style your hair.
Relax Lavender Infused Memory Foam Pillow
Price: $39.95 (
$99.95)
Details: This lavender-infused memory foam pillow can quickly whisk you away to dreamland. It has medium support, so it's not too hard and too soft.
Simmons Beautyrest Bordeaux Mattress Collection
Price: $519+ (
$699+)
Details: You can also use this sale to finally replace your old mattress. This one has hundreds of coils for support and a layer of gel-infused memory foam.
Oskar Humidifier
Price: $209.95 (
$299.95)
Details: How futuristic-looking is this air humidifier? It'll blend right in with your home decor and has dimmable LED lighting and an essential oil slot.
Delonghi Eletta Evo Espresso and Cappuccino Machine
Price: $1,499.99 (
$2,999.99)
Details: If you take coffee seriously then you understand the difference that a splurge-worthy espresso machine makes. This one has a built-in grinder and milk reservoir to help you craft barista-level drinks.
Larissa Accent Chair
Price: $149.98 (
$299.95)
Details: You can add some extra seating to your office or bedroom with this gorgeous accent chair with comfy foam cushions. It will be the perfect place to sip your morning coffee or read a book.
Danesco Double Wall Tumbler
Price: $9.98 (
$19.95)
Details: You can keep your drinks colder or hotter for longer with this double-walled tumbler that comes with a matching straw. It's made of stainless steel and is just as stylish as it is functional.