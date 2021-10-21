14 Plaid Clothes & Home Decor Items You Can Buy Because It's The Ultimate Pattern For Fall
Fall is one of the most stylish seasons around and you probably already started to swap your bed sheets for warmer flannels and buy a new pair of boots in preparation.
One thing that can make anything in your home — or closet — a little bit cozier is a nice plaid pattern. If you're obsessed with all things plaid, you can shop any of these 14 items ranging from aprons to umbrellas.
Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Flannel Sherpa Throw
Price: $43.99
Details: This cozy throw is flannel on one side and sherpa on the other, so you can flip it around depending on how cold you are. If you want to tie all your decor together, you can pick up the matching pillow for $41.99.
Cabin Plaid Organic Cotton Accessories
Price: $12+
Details: These kitchen accessories are the perfect companions for when you whip up your delicious fall and winter recipes. They're made of organic cotton and you can buy the apron, mittens and potholder separately.
Linen Chest Weston Plaid Sherpa Comforter Set
Price: $89.85 (
$179.95)
Details: Changing up your bedding can really elevate your mood between seasons and this set made of plush velvet and sherpa will keep you toasty AF. It comes with the comforter and two pillow shams (the twin set only comes with one).
Linen Chest Lodge Plaid Flannel Sheet Set
Price: $39.95+ (
$59.95+)
Details: Or, for a more subtle change, you can just swap out your sheets and pillowcases and keep a neutral duvet. This set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (the twin set only comes with one).
Le 31 Plaid Mini Umbrella
Price: $15
Details: You can keep dry on super rainy days with this unbelievably stylish plaid umbrella. It's small enough to keep in your bag and comes with a neat little cover.
Ardene Long Plaid Shacket
Price: $49
Details: We love a good shacket and this one is extra long to keep you covered if you're wearing a dress. It also comes in a darker beige or gray in various sizes.
Wrangler Men’s Buffalo Plaid Polar Fleece Shirt
Price: $19
Details: This fleecy flannel is so soft, you'll never want to take it off. Amazon Canada also sells a similar shirt that comes in a bunch of different colours.
Love & Lore Supersoft Scarf Tara Plaid
Price: $20 (
$39.95)
Details: You can wrap yourself up in this soft Love & Lore scarf that doubles as a shawl. It comes in two other colour combos: ivory/golden brown and heather grey/rose.
Old Navy Matching Printed Microfleece Pajama Set for Women
Price: $25.89 (
$36.99)
Details: Can you believe this PJ set is under $30? The pattern is a classic buffalo plaid that'll have you reminiscing about the holidays or days at the chalet.
Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas With Hunting Fishing Plaid Print
Price: $159 (
$350)
Details: This canvas and leather tote is the ultimate everyday bag with tons of pockets and zippers to keep you organized. If you love the print, you can even pick up the matching wallet on sale for $114.
Garage Plaid Lace-Up Flare Pant
Price: $44.95
Details: These fun pants feature a stylish criss-cross waist tie that would look cute with a cropped sweater. It's easy to build an outfit around since it has so many neutral tones.
Weddingstar 3-Ply Adult Washable Cloth Face Mask
Price: $11.99 (
$14.99)
Details: Keep yourself protected from germs and the cold air with this cotton and rayon-blend mask. It has three layers but you can also put a filter in the pocket as an extra measure.
Retro Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Check Pillow Cases
Price: $24.99
Details: These farmhouse-style cushion covers are a subtle way to add more patterns and textures to your space. They're 18 x 18 inches and also come in other autumnal colours like brown and orange.
Ardene Plaid Overall Mini Dress
Price: $27.92 (
$34.90)
Details: We love layering for fall and this mini dress would look amazing with stockings or knee highs and a good pair of boots. You could even wear a black or white turtleneck underneath for extra warmth!