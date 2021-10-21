Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

14 Plaid Clothes & Home Decor Items You Can Buy Because It's The Ultimate Pattern For Fall

Check out these cozy PJs, throw blankets and shackets. 👀

14 Plaid Clothes & Home Decor Items You Can Buy Because It's The Ultimate Pattern For Fall
Amazon Canada, Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Fall is one of the most stylish seasons around and you probably already started to swap your bed sheets for warmer flannels and buy a new pair of boots in preparation.

One thing that can make anything in your home — or closet — a little bit cozier is a nice plaid pattern. If you're obsessed with all things plaid, you can shop any of these 14 items ranging from aprons to umbrellas.

Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Flannel Sherpa Throw

Amazon Canada

Price: $43.99

Details: This cozy throw is flannel on one side and sherpa on the other, so you can flip it around depending on how cold you are. If you want to tie all your decor together, you can pick up the matching pillow for $41.99.

$43.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Cabin Plaid Organic Cotton Accessories

Simons

Price: $12+

Details: These kitchen accessories are the perfect companions for when you whip up your delicious fall and winter recipes. They're made of organic cotton and you can buy the apron, mittens and potholder separately.

$12+ On SIMONS

Linen Chest Weston Plaid Sherpa Comforter Set

Linen Chest

Price: $89.85 ($179.95)

Details: Changing up your bedding can really elevate your mood between seasons and this set made of plush velvet and sherpa will keep you toasty AF. It comes with the comforter and two pillow shams (the twin set only comes with one).

$89.95 On LINEN CHEST

Linen Chest Lodge Plaid Flannel Sheet Set

Linen Chest

Price: $39.95+ ($59.95+)

Details: Or, for a more subtle change, you can just swap out your sheets and pillowcases and keep a neutral duvet. This set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (the twin set only comes with one).

$39.95+ On LINEN CHEST

Le 31 Plaid Mini Umbrella

Simons

Price: $15

Details: You can keep dry on super rainy days with this unbelievably stylish plaid umbrella. It's small enough to keep in your bag and comes with a neat little cover.

$15 On SIMONS

Ardene Long Plaid Shacket

Ardene

Price: $49

Details: We love a good shacket and this one is extra long to keep you covered if you're wearing a dress. It also comes in a darker beige or gray in various sizes.

$49 On ARDENE

Wrangler Men’s Buffalo Plaid Polar Fleece Shirt 

Wrangler

Price: $19

Details: This fleecy flannel is so soft, you'll never want to take it off. Amazon Canada also sells a similar shirt that comes in a bunch of different colours.

$19 On WRANGLER

Love & Lore Supersoft Scarf Tara Plaid

Indigo

Price: $20 ($39.95)

Details: You can wrap yourself up in this soft Love & Lore scarf that doubles as a shawl. It comes in two other colour combos: ivory/golden brown and heather grey/rose.

$20 On INDIGO

Old Navy Matching Printed Microfleece Pajama Set for Women

Old Navy

Price: $25.89 ($36.99)

Details: Can you believe this PJ set is under $30? The pattern is a classic buffalo plaid that'll have you reminiscing about the holidays or days at the chalet.

$25.89 On OLD NAVY

Gallery Tote In Signature Canvas With Hunting Fishing Plaid Print

Coach Outlet

Price: $159 ($350)

Details: This canvas and leather tote is the ultimate everyday bag with tons of pockets and zippers to keep you organized. If you love the print, you can even pick up the matching wallet on sale for $114.

$159 On COACH OUTLET

Garage Plaid Lace-Up Flare Pant

Garage

Price: $44.95

Details: These fun pants feature a stylish criss-cross waist tie that would look cute with a cropped sweater. It's easy to build an outfit around since it has so many neutral tones.

$44.95 On GARAGE

Weddingstar 3-Ply Adult Washable Cloth Face Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $11.99 ($14.99)

Details: Keep yourself protected from germs and the cold air with this cotton and rayon-blend mask. It has three layers but you can also put a filter in the pocket as an extra measure.

$11.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Retro Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Check Pillow Cases

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.99

Details: These farmhouse-style cushion covers are a subtle way to add more patterns and textures to your space. They're 18 x 18 inches and also come in other autumnal colours like brown and orange.

$24.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Ardene Plaid Overall Mini Dress

Ardene

Price: $27.92 ($34.90)

Details: We love layering for fall and this mini dress would look amazing with stockings or knee highs and a good pair of boots. You could even wear a black or white turtleneck underneath for extra warmth!

$27.92 On ARDENE

Sorel Boots Are On Sale In Canada & Thank Goodness Because The Weather Is Getting Ugly

Hands up if you need new winter boots. 👋

@sorelfootwear | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're anything like me, you probably wait until certain items go on sale before taking the plunge and making a purchase.

Keep Reading Show less

15 Cozy Gifts You Can Get In Canada For That Person Who Is Always Freezing

Heated slippers? Yes, please.

Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for cozy gift ideas for the 2021 holidays, you'll appreciate these cute, practical and snuggly products. I mean, who doesn't love to curl up inside when the temperature drops?

Keep Reading Show less

Holiday Shopping Is Expected To Be More Intense This Year & Here's When It'll Be Busiest

So many people are planning to start shopping for Christmas gifts in October!

@cftoeatoncentre | Instagram, FedExCanada | Twitter

Have you already started thinking about holiday shopping? If not, you might want to start because new data shows that the busiest time for getting gifts during the season is almost here.

The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) has released its annual Holiday Shopping Survey of Canadians across the country and it turns out that not only are people shopping early but they're also planning to spend way more money than last year.

Keep Reading Show less

Adult Advent Calendars You Can Buy If You've Been More Naughty Than Nice This Year

These will jingle your bells if you know what I mean.

Gaudilab | Dreamstime, Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Chocolate advent calendars are nice and all but if you've got a bigger appetite for things in the bedroom than the things in your kitchen cupboard, you'll love what these companies have in store this holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less