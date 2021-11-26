The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals You Can Get In Canada If You're Having Trouble Sleeping
Don't sleep on these deals!
You spend a good portion of your life asleep, so one thing worth splurging on is bedding. If you have trouble sleeping, you can always buy comfy sheets or sleep products or you can start right at the root of the issue with a brand new mattress.
Since buying a mattress is a bit of an investment, Black Friday is one of the best times to purchase one. You can get these delivered right to your door for free and most of them offer trial periods and payment in instalments, too.
Linenspa Mattress
Price: $215.20+
Details: Linenspa is an affordable bedding brand available on Amazon Canada with over 90,000 ratings. Their medium-feel mattress is a hybrid of spring coils and memory foam. You can get the mattress in eight, ten, or 12-inch thicknesses in any size from twin to California king.
Casper
Details: From now until November 30, you can save up to $650 on a Casper mattress and 15% off everything else with the code BLACKFRIDAYCA.
Endy
Details: Endy is another amazing Canadian mattress brand that you might have seen on Dragon's Den and all over Instagram. From now until November 28, you can get 10% off pretty much everything.
Purple Mattress
Details: You can get up to $400 off Purple mattresses and up to $200 off when you add a bedding bundle. Bed frames are also up to $400 off. If you're just looking for accessories like pillows and sheets, you can save up to 25% depending on how much you buy.
GhostBed
Details: From now until November 30, you can save 25% on adjustable bases, bedding, pillows and accessories. You can also get 30% off all select mattresses and 40% off adjustable base bundles. You'll also get a FREE cooling weighted blanket (worth $359) on orders over $1,000 and two shredded memory foam pillows (worth $260) with any mattress order.
Simba Sleep
Details: Made right here in Canada, Simba Sleep sells mattresses with over 160,000 five-star reviews. Between November 26 and 30, you can receive up to $200 off all purchases AND 15% off site-wide. There's also a BOGO deal on the popular Simba Hybrid Pillow.
Sleepenvie
Details: Select mattresses at Sleep Envie are 20% off right now with most of them going for less than $500 if you're on a tight budget.
Hush
Price: $1,200+ (
$1,500+)
Details: Hush is known for their cooling weighted blankets, but did you know they also make mattresses, too? The Hush Mattress comes in sizes twin to California king and uses the same cooling technology that's used in their blanket. Right now, you can get two FREE pillows with your online order and an EXTRA $30 off with the code NARCITY.
GoodMorning
Details: Now until November 27, you can get a FREE cooling gel pillow worth $89 when you buy a select mattress.