The Best Mattresses In Canada You Can Buy Online At Every Price Point

You can even get FREE delivery on all of them!

The Best Mattresses In Canada You Can Buy Online At Every Price Point
Canadians spend around a third of their day sleeping (if they're lucky!), so one thing that's worth splurging on is bedding. If you have trouble sleeping, you can buy comfy sheets or sleep products but you can start right at the root of the issue with a brand new mattress.

Canadians spend around a third of their day sleeping (if they're lucky!), so one thing that's worth splurging on is bedding. If you have trouble sleeping, you can buy comfy sheets or sleep products but you can start right at the root of the issue with a brand new mattress.

Since buying a mattress is a bit of an investment, we've rounded up seven of the best companies in Canada. You can get all of them delivered right to your door for free and most of them offer trial periods and payment in instalments, too.

Linenspa Mattress

Price: $201.14+

Details: Linenspa is an affordable bedding brand available on Amazon Canada with over 90,000 ratings. Their medium-feel mattress is a hybrid of spring coils and memory foam. You can get the mattress in eight, ten, or 12-inch thicknesses in any size from twin to California king.

$201.14+ On AMAZON CANADA

Sleepenvie

Price: $349+

Details: Sleepenvie has four mattresses you can choose from and you can take their sleep quiz to figure out which one is the best option based on your habits. The Sofie is best for hot sleepers, while the Hunter is a hybrid mattress that has the most support. The Livv is a medium-support mattress with a removable cover and the Logan is the most affordable all-foam mattress.

$349+ On SLEEPENVIE

Casper

Price: $545+

Details: Casper also has four mattresses that are all made with perforated foam to keep you cool while you sleep. The Original, Nova and Wave all come in a hybrid option that provides more support and the latter two also come in an extra cooling option perfect for summer.

$545+ On CASPER

Endy

Price: $675+

Details: Endy is a Canadian mattress brand that you might have seen on Dragon's Den and all over Instagram. Their signature mattress is made with an open foam that's more breathable than regular memory foam. It comes in sizes twin to California king. Right now, you can get a free set of sheets worth up to $130 with your mattress purchase online.

$675+ On ENDY

GhostBed

Price: $749+

Details: GhostBed has four mattress options ranging in firmness from plush to medium-firm and in sizes twin to split king. Each combines layers of cooling gel foam, contouring foam, high-density foam foundation, coils and more. Right now, you can get 30% off mattresses and get two FREE luxury pillows with your order.

$749+ On GHOSTBED

Simba Sleep

Price: $949+

Details: Made right here in Canada, Simba Sleep sells mattresses with over 160,000 five-star reviews. They range in firmness and contain thousands of micro springs that are better for supporting different levels of pressure plus soft, cooling graphite surfaces to keep you from overheating while you snooze.

$949+ On SIMBA SLEEP

Hush

Price: $1,200+ ($1,500+)

Details: Hush is known for their cooling weighted blankets, but did you know they also sell make mattresses? The Hush Mattress comes in sizes twin to California king and uses the same cooling technology that's in their blanket. It has a special coil technology that's laid out in zones for different areas of your body. Right now, you can get two FREE pillows with your online order and an EXTRA $30 off with the code NARCITY.

$1,200 On HUSH

This October long weekend is the perfect time to unwind and spend some time with family. If you celebrate Thanksgiving, then this time of year might also mean a delicious spread of your favourite foods.

It can be so hard to catch some ZZZs these days with all the distractions around us. Maybe you stay up all night on your phone or your neighbours love to party until the wee hours.

If you can't get enough of home decor and interior design shows like Motel Makeover, then now is your chance to give your own space a glow-up. Linen Chest is a Canadian family-owned home goods company that's having a massive up-to-75%-off sale on everything from mattresses to bathroom decor.

