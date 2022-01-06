Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

11 Of The Best Space Heaters On Amazon Canada To Keep You Warm This Chilly Winter

No more frozen fingers and toes!

11 Of The Best Space Heaters On Amazon Canada To Keep You Warm This Chilly Winter
Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that we're halfway through winter, the air is drier and temperatures are colder than ever.

Even central heating can't beat the cold snaps and you may be looking for an extra bit of warmth during the chillier days. Instead of fighting over the thermostat or bundling up in extra layers, we found 11 space heaters from Amazon Canada that'll instantly make you feel cozy, whether you're in a tiny dorm or a big house.

Senville Tower Ceramic Heater with Remote

Amazon Canada

This digital heater can be used standing or lying down, depending on what best fits your space. It has four modes, including eco and fan only, and comes with a remote so you can control it without having to get up from the bed or couch.

Senville
$89.99
Buy Now

Tabyik Portable Space Heater

Amazon Canada

This sleek space heater oscillates to better distribute the heat throughout your room. It has lots of safety features like auto-shutoff to avoid any accidents when it's tipped over on a soft surface like a carpet. It also functions as a fan so you can continue using it in the summer.

Tabyik
$49.99
Buy Now

Senville 2-in-1 Portable Heater

Amazon Canada

Another small space heater that functions as a fan too is this one from Senville. Because of the fan design, it's great at distributing warm air throughout the room.

Senville
$59.99
Buy Now

Lasko Ceramic Space Heater

Amazon Canada

This Lasko space heater is popular on Amazon with over 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It's fully assembled so you can use it right out of the box, plus it oscillates and has quiet settings.

Lasko
$120.49
Buy Now

Focondot Small Space Heater

Amazon Canada

This adorable space heater is perfect for extra small rooms or just to place by your toes while you work at your desk. Besides this cute mint colour, it also comes in pink, white and black.

Focondot
$35.99 $33.99
Buy Now

HOMCOM Free Standing Electric Fireplace

Amazon Canada

This 16-inch space heater looks like a mini fireplace and will can cozy ambiance to any room. It has two power settings (750 watts and 1,500 watts) and an adjustable thermometer.

HOMCOM
$149.99 $139.99
Buy Now

Black+Decker 1,500-Watt Desktop Ceramic Heater

Amazon Canada

This affordable heater can run from 900 to 1,500 watts with four settings and has a convenient handle so you can carry it from room to room. It also has overheating protection and shuts off automatically if tipped over.

Black + Decker
$34.99
Buy Now

Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater

Amazon Canada

This straightforward space heater has one knob for temperature adjustment and one for the fan and power level. It also comes in an oscillating version ($43.19) that'll distribute heat around your space and a mini version ($27.53) you can put under your desk if you have cold feet.

Amazon Basics
$35.78
Buy Now

De'Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater

Amazon Canada

You've probably heard of De'Longhi coffee machines, but did you know the company makes space heaters, too? This ultra-quiet device has an adjustable thermostat, three heat settings and is energy efficient.

De'Longhi
$139
Buy Now

HONEYWELL Slim Ceramic Mini-Tower Heater

Amazon Canada

This slim Honeywell space heater is the perfect size for smaller spaces. It has lots of touch screen controls so you can configure it to your liking. It also oscillates so it'll cover every inch of the room.

Honeywell
$74.99
Buy Now

Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater

Amazon Canada

This WiFi-enabled heater can be controlled from your phone and can heat up any room up to 750 square feet. The handy wall mount design will save you floor space and keep cables off the ground.

Heat Storm
$201.71
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are On Sale On Amazon Canada For A Ridiculously Low Price

There's nothing cooler than a pair of Ray-Bans, right? 😎

Tomnex | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While many of us consider sunglasses as a summer necessity, they're just as important to wear in the winter, too. Sunglasses can protect you from things like UV rays and snow glare, especially if you're driving or participating in winter sports.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Order These Sex Toys On Amazon Canada & The Reviews Are Hilarious

Tell your roommate you just ordered a "rechargable personal massager." 😉

Ifeelstock | Dreamstime, malvestida | Unsplash

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all know that sex toys have skyrocketed since the pandemic and, well, business is still booming — or buzzing, rather.

Keep Reading Show less

17 Sales That Are Still Going Strong In Canada If You Missed Out On Boxing Day

Save big on fitness equipment from Best Buy, loungewear from H&M, and more!

@columbia1938 | Instagram, @kotn | Instagram, @bowflex | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Sometimes we get so caught up in the season of giving that we forget to treat ourselves. If the holidays were so hectic for you that you simply snoozed right through Boxing Day, then you might be feeling some FOMO on all the great deals that went on.

Keep Reading Show less

14 Winter Shackets To Keep You Cozy & Stylish Even If You're Just Hanging Out At Home

Some are even warm enough to replace your winter coat. 🥶

Amazon Canada, H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

No fashion item has a bigger year in 2021 than the shacket. The combination of the look of a button-up shirt and the warmth of a jacket seems like it was made for Canadians, which is why it's no surprise that so many Canadian brands are coming out with their own versions.

Keep Reading Show less