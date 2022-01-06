11 Of The Best Space Heaters On Amazon Canada To Keep You Warm This Chilly Winter
No more frozen fingers and toes!
Now that we're halfway through winter, the air is drier and temperatures are colder than ever.
Even central heating can't beat the cold snaps and you may be looking for an extra bit of warmth during the chillier days. Instead of fighting over the thermostat or bundling up in extra layers, we found 11 space heaters from Amazon Canada that'll instantly make you feel cozy, whether you're in a tiny dorm or a big house.
Senville Tower Ceramic Heater with Remote
This digital heater can be used standing or lying down, depending on what best fits your space. It has four modes, including eco and fan only, and comes with a remote so you can control it without having to get up from the bed or couch.
Tabyik Portable Space Heater
This sleek space heater oscillates to better distribute the heat throughout your room. It has lots of safety features like auto-shutoff to avoid any accidents when it's tipped over on a soft surface like a carpet. It also functions as a fan so you can continue using it in the summer.
Senville 2-in-1 Portable Heater
Another small space heater that functions as a fan too is this one from Senville. Because of the fan design, it's great at distributing warm air throughout the room.
Lasko Ceramic Space Heater
This Lasko space heater is popular on Amazon with over 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It's fully assembled so you can use it right out of the box, plus it oscillates and has quiet settings.
Focondot Small Space Heater
This adorable space heater is perfect for extra small rooms or just to place by your toes while you work at your desk. Besides this cute mint colour, it also comes in pink, white and black.
HOMCOM Free Standing Electric Fireplace
This 16-inch space heater looks like a mini fireplace and will can cozy ambiance to any room. It has two power settings (750 watts and 1,500 watts) and an adjustable thermometer.
Black+Decker 1,500-Watt Desktop Ceramic Heater
This affordable heater can run from 900 to 1,500 watts with four settings and has a convenient handle so you can carry it from room to room. It also has overheating protection and shuts off automatically if tipped over.
Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater
This straightforward space heater has one knob for temperature adjustment and one for the fan and power level. It also comes in an oscillating version ($43.19) that'll distribute heat around your space and a mini version ($27.53) you can put under your desk if you have cold feet.
De'Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater
You've probably heard of De'Longhi coffee machines, but did you know the company makes space heaters, too? This ultra-quiet device has an adjustable thermostat, three heat settings and is energy efficient.
HONEYWELL Slim Ceramic Mini-Tower Heater
This slim Honeywell space heater is the perfect size for smaller spaces. It has lots of touch screen controls so you can configure it to your liking. It also oscillates so it'll cover every inch of the room.
Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater
This WiFi-enabled heater can be controlled from your phone and can heat up any room up to 750 square feet. The handy wall mount design will save you floor space and keep cables off the ground.