35 Best Sellers On Amazon Canada With Thousands Of Rave Reviews & 5-Star Ratings

Shop items starting at just $7.76. 😍

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Let's face it, anyone who shops on Amazon Canada can agree that, sometimes, making a purchase can feel risky.

From beauty products to massage guns, the vast amount of things you can buy is, quite frankly, overwhelming. Along with choice paralysis, it can also be hard to know for sure if you're going to get exactly what you paid for.

Luckily, the review section does a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to finding the best bang for your buck. Even still, there's a lot to look at. That's why we sifted through a bunch of best-selling items and found these products with stellar ratings and thousands of promising reviews. You're welcome!

Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set

Amazon Canada

With three pairs to alternate between (two, three, and five-pound sets), you can take your next online fitness class up a notch with your own set of dumbbells. These come with a stand, too, so you can stack them neatly after each sweat sesh. You can also find cast iron dumbbells from 10 to 45 pounds if you're looking for something heavier.

Amazon Basics
$52.99 $45.04
Maybelline Sky High Mascara

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Made popular by Tiktok, this Maybelline mascara is ultra-volumizing and can lengthen lashes to the max. It comes with a flexible wand that'll help you reach every single one of your lashes and will give your eyes a dramatic pop that'll last all day.

Maybelline
$11.99 $9.99
IUGA Fleece Lined Leggings

Amazon Canada

Whether you're headed to the slopes or taking a stroll around the block, these super cozy fleece leggings will keep you nice and toasty on your next wintery outing.

Iuga
$42.95
Non-Adhesive Privacy Window Film

Amazon Canada

If you could use a little more privacy but don't want to sacrifice any sunlight, this handy window film should do the trick. It'll cover up your windows with a frosted, non-gooey film so you can prance around in your birthday suit without worrying about the neighbours.

Rabbitgoo
$19.99 $17.99
Anker Wireless Charger

Amazon Canada

Forget the fuss of plugging and unplugging and say hello to wireless charging. Just place your device on the centre of the charging platform for a quick and easy way to power up.

Anker
$16.99
Drawer Divider Set

Amazon Canada

If you're tired of having messy drawers, it might be time to grab a pack of dividers. It comes with four organizers that'll keep your socks, tees and undergarments neat and tidy.

Simple Houseware
$24.99 $19.97
Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set 

Amazon Canada

To make it even more tempting to stay in bed all day, here's an incredibly plush bed set that'll embrace you in the coziest cocoon of your life. It comes in twin, queen and king sizes and includes a duvet cover and one or two pillow shams depending on the size you choose.

XeGe
$99.99
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker With Clock & Alexa

Amazon Canada

This popular smart speaker is the go-to for shoppers who use Alexa. You can use voice control to manage your entertainment, music, smart home and more, all while enjoying the crisp sound it produces. This particular model has a clock display, too.

Amazon
$79.99
LED Lights Strips With Music Sync

Amazon Canada

You can give your bedroom an ambiance upgrade with this LED light strip. It can sync up to your tunes, be controlled with your phone and can even be used with Alexa.

Cozylady
$49.70
Levoit 6-Litre Cool Mist Humidifier

Amazon Canada

Needy house plants? Flakey skin? Dry throat? It might be time to invest in a humidifier. This Levoit model has a 6-litre tank, which is great for big or small spaces that need a healthy dose of H2O.

Levoit
$119.96
Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups

Amazon Canada

These reusable (and absolutely adorable!) baking cups are a great solution to reducing single-use items in the kitchen, all while ensuring your next batch of cupcakes won't stick to the pan.

Amazon Basics
$10.99 $7.76
Command Broom & Mop Grippers

Amazon Canada

These practical mop and broom grippers will get your cleaning supplies out of the way and where they belong. Without any mounting tools, all you'll have to do is pick a spot and stick them on.

Command
$16.52
Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Women's French Terry Fleece Joggers

Amazon Canada

Comfy joggers that don't cost an arm and a leg? Yes, please. You can get them in sizes from XS to 5XL and in 31 colours. You can also find a similar style in men's sizes, too.

Amazon Essentials
$26.20 $25
Sunrise & Sunset Simulation Alarm Clock

Amazon Canada

Help yourself get in and out of bed with this clever light alarm clock. In the morning, the light will gradually brighten as the alarm of your choice crescendos to wake you up. When it's time to hit the hay, it'll simulate a setting sun to help you fall asleep.

Jall
$68.99 $52
Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder (Unflavoured) 

Amazon Canada

If you want to increase your daily dose of protein, this best-selling whey powder should do the trick. And if you don't already have one, you might want to pair it with this best-selling shaker cup.

Optimum Nutrition
$54.90
Umbra Flex Drain Stop & Hair Catcher

Amazon Canada

Similar to the infamous TubShroom, this nifty drain stopper doubles as a hair catcher. I mean, who wants to deal with a clogged shower?

Umbra
$13.69
Two-Stage Edge Grip Knife Sharpener

Amazon Canada

You'll never smoosh another tomato with a dull knife again once you've used this nifty knife sharpener. The best part? It's so tiny, you can throw it into a drawer without it eating up too much space.

Edgeware
$18.56 $15.48
Soft Silicone Scalp Massager

Amazon Canada

Give your scalp the exfoliating massage it deserves with this silicone scrubbing tool. It'll help get any leftover product out of your hair and it'll feel great doing so to boot.

Heeta
$11.99
Wireless Bluetooth Headband Headphones

Amazon Canada

If you're the kind of person who likes to fall asleep listening to music, you'll probably like this headphone headband. It'll be way more comfortable than laying sideways on a clunky earbud, and as an added bonus, it'll keep your ears warm, too.

Perytong
$30.99
Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon Canada

Here's a sweet and simple crew neck that'll become your go-to sweater to throw on while you're lounging at home. It's available in sizes small to 4XL in a whopping 36 colours.

Hanes
$21.26
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patches

Amazon Canada

These cult-favourite pimple patches are small yet effective. Just pop one over your next breakout and wait a few hours to reveal a much tamer version of your zit. The literal goo leftover on the sticker shows you how well it works. It comes with four sheets with 24 stickers of assorted sizes on each.

Cosrx
$17
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

Amazon Canada

If you're still figuring out what your new year resolutions are, this best-selling habit maker and breaker book might help. It's also available on Kindle for $16.99.

James Clear
$21.66
OXO Good Grips Container

Amazon Canada

This air-tight food canister has a satisfying lid you can pop on and off with ease. It's great for storing dry foods that don't already come in the best packaging, like baking ingredients or pet kibble.

OXO
$11.99
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer 

Amazon Canada

This Tiktok-famous hair tool can deliver the frizz-free blowout of your dreams, without a trip to the salon. It's also available with a slimmer brush which might work better for you if you have shorter hair or layers.

Revlon
$54.96
Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag

Amazon Canada

If you accidentally threw away the box your artificial Christmas tree came in, don't fret. This useful storage bag was made to fit artificial trees up to 7.5-feet tall. You could probably stash your leftover wrapping paper rolls in there, too.

Zober
$33
Amazon Basics 20-Pound Vinyl Kettlebell

Amazon Canada

You can give your at-home gym an easy upgrade with a simple kettlebell. This one weighs 20 pounds, but you can also get a 15-pound and 10-pound kettlebell, too.

Amazon Basics
$42.31 $35.32
Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads

Amazon Canada

This plush facial pad will gently cleanse or tone your skin over and over again. It's reusable, so you can cut back on disposable cotton pads this year.

Garnier
$10.49
Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets

Amazon Canada

These baking mats will replace the need for parchment paper and make it a whole lot easier to scrub your pans after cooking up a storm. It comes in a set of two.

Amazon Basics
$11.50
Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion

Amazon Canada

Anyone who works at a desk knows how uncomfortable sitting for long periods can get. Do your back, neck and shoulders a favour and invest in a comfy cushion for your office chair. Reviewers say it helps relieve pain, discomfort and fatigue.

Everlasting
$61.95 $49.95
Coffee Pod Storage Drawer For K-Cup Pods

Amazon Canada

If you have a Keurig but can't seem to keep your pods in order, you might want to invest in a pod storage drawer. It'll keep those unsightly boxes off of your counter and elevate the overall look in your kitchen.

Amazon Basics
$20.34
Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases

Amazon Canada

You can protect your hair and skin while you sleep with a smooth, satin pillowcase. This one won't soak up your night-time face serums and creams, like cotton pillowcases tend to — plus, it'll keep your luscious locks from breaking.

Bedsure
$14.29 $12.99
Heavy Duty 5-Tier Pan Organizer

Amazon Canada

You can tidy up your cupboards and make your kitchen a little more functional with this useful pan rack. This particular model is extra sturdy, so it'll hold your heavy cast irons without wavering.

Cuisinel
$34.99 $29.99
Bench For Weight Training & Ab Exercises

Amazon Canada

Whether you're weight training or working on core stability, you can improve your at-home gym exponentially with a simple exercise bench.

Marcy
$93.54 $56.26
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook

Amazon Canada

Now, this is no ordinary notebook! With 42 reusable pages, you may never have to purchase another journal again. It comes with a special pen and microfibre cloth you can use to wipe down each page after you've used it. You can also transfer all of your handwritten notes to any cloud system using the Rocketbook app.

Rocketbook
$47.95
Hydro Silk Facial Razor

Amazon Canada

These sweet and simple razors can help you tidy up your eyebrows and facial hair in a pinch. Each pack comes with three razors.

Hydro Silk
$5.97
