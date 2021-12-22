13 Products You Need That’ll Help You Kick-Start All Of Your New Year's Resolutions
What's your goal for 2022?
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Can you believe that it's almost 2022? Your New Year's resolutions might look a little different this year due to gyms and schools closing down across the country, but that doesn't mean you can't improve your life from home.
New Year's resolutions can range from getting more organized or working out more, so here are 13 products that will help you get a head start come January.
3 Compartment Stackable Meal Prep Food Storage Containers
Food prices in Canada are going up which means that meal prepping isn't only going to help you eat healthier but it'll save you some money, too. These reusable containers on Amazon come in a pack of ten and have three separate compartments so your foods won't touch.
FoodSaver Space Saving Food Vacuum Sealer With Roll Storage
Another way to make the most out of your groceries is by using a food vacuum sealer that'll help you keep leftovers fresh and store meal prep for weeks in advance. It'll also save space in your freezer and you won't have to worry about any leaks or spills.
Kindle Oasis
If your goal is to read more in 2022, then this waterproof Kindle e-reader can help reduce clutter on your bookshelf. It has two handy buttons to flip the pages, is gentle on the eyes with a paper-like screen, and features a warm light for nighttime reading.
Under Desk Bike
Fitness goals don't only have to be accomplished at the gym and this at-home bike is a great way to add some cardio into your everyday routine. It has eight resistance settings and a display for speed, time and distance.
A Skillshare subscription
Never stop learning with a Skillshare subscription that'll give you access to thousands of courses on pretty much any topic you'd like to learn like animation, design, web development and more. You can start with a free one-month trial to see how you like it before committing to a year-long subscription.
A New Workout Set
If you plan on being more active in the new year, you can dress the part in stretchy workout clothes that will make working out easier and more enjoyable. This matching legging and sports bra set comes in 20 different colours and styles in sizes small to large.
The Five Minute Journal
Journalling is a great way to boost your mood and this guided journal from Indigo only takes five minutes to complete every day. It also includes a short intro to mindfulness and an affirmation quote for each day.
Stackable Storage Organizer Bins
Getting organized is a goal that many of us try to stick to each year and these clear bins can help keep all of your things neat in your fridge, pantry, bathroom or anywhere else. You can get them in a pack of two, four, six or eight depending on how many you need in your home.
Dot Hydration-Tracking Water Bottle
Looking to drink more water in 2022? This water bottle with a leakproof lid has a little indicator with dots that light up every time you refill it to help you keep track of your daily water intake.
Sunrise Alarm Clock
It can feel nearly impossible to wake up early when you're in a dark room and this alarm clock will gently wake you up by simulating a sunrise. You can set multiple alarms for different days of the week, choose from multiple colours and sounds and even use it to wind down at night since it can also simulate a sunset.
Gaiam Balance Ball Chairs
If improving your poor posture is on the top of your list this year, then you can try this exercise ball chair instead of your regular office chair. It'll force you to sit up more straight and help you practice your balance throughout the day.
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Having a smartwatch as a companion can really help you reach all of your fitness goals in 2022. This Fitbit keeps track of all of your health insights (like heart rate, exercise, sleep) and even helps you be more productive with Alexa voice assistant.
Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband
Have you always wanted to meditate but find it impossible to sit still? The Muse headband on Amazon can help you stay focused by translating your brain energy to a corresponding audio that you can meditate to. This genius device can also track your heart rate, movement and breath to help you stay calm during stressful moments.