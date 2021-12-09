Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Food Prices In Canada Are Going Up & Families Will Spend $966 More On Groceries In 2022

Certain products are expected to cost a lot more in 2022. 🥦

Food Prices In Canada Are Going Up & Families Will Spend $966 More On Groceries In 2022
Dennizn | Dreamstime, 1000words | Dreamstime

Prepare your wallets, people! Food prices in Canada are expected to keep on rising in 2022 and families could pay almost $1,000 more for groceries next year alone.

On Thursday, December 9, the latest edition of Canada’s Food Price Report was published by researchers from Dalhousie University, the University of Guelph, the University of Saskatchewan and the University of British Columbia.

The study projects that in 2022, the average family of four in Canada will spend $14,767.63 on food, which is up $966.08 from the total annual cost in 2021.

Overall, the report says that food prices are likely to rise by between 5% and 7% next year, thanks in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the labour shortage and related supply issues, as well as the “growing impact of climate change.”

Some things in your cart are really going to spike, too. For example, dairy products are projected to cost up to 8% more, while the price tags on bakery items and vegetables could climb by as much as 7%.

Fruit, meat products and seafood are all expected to fluctuate in price, too, although perhaps not to the same extent.

According to the study, we can look to “adverse weather (e.g. drought and winter storms)” and “increased costs of production due to COVID-19” as significant contributing factors for these increases.

That’s not all either, as eating out at restaurants is apparently going to get more expensive for Canadians, too. The report says your resto bill could jump by up to 8% in 2022, “as businesses contend with rising food prices, rising commercial rents and labour market challenges.”

The study expects the situation to be better in some regions than others, though. For example, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Quebec are more likely to experience below-average increases.

Alberta, B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Saskatchewan, on the other hand, can all expect higher food price increases than elsewhere. Sorry, guys.

If you do want to try and keep your grocery shopping costs low, a Calgary mom recently shared how she started saving $600 per month on her bill.

A different survey from Dalhousie University found that many Canadians are actually getting pretty creative when it comes to keeping costs down, and their tips include avoiding particular products and shopping for “expiring soon” products.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Calgary Mom Shared How Her Family Saved $600 A Month On Groceries & It's Super Easy

Why didn't we think of that?!

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

A Calgary mom has shared her secrets to saving up to $600 a month on groceries for her family of four.

Keep Reading Show less

Thanksgiving Dinner Could Be More Expensive In Canada This Year Thanks To Rising Food Prices

Be prepared to pay a bit more for potatoes, butter and bacon!

Craig Adderley | Pexels

It could be a pricy Thanksgiving dinner this year because a few key ingredients are way more expensive than they were in 2020.

According to data from Statistics Canada, some grocery store staples cost more on average than they did last year, and it could drive up your grocery bill for the big weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

Higher Food Prices In Canada Are Making Groceries More Expensive & Bacon Is So Pricey

Experts have said that the food inflation rate in Canada is close to 5%.

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

If you've been to the grocery store lately and noticed higher food prices, you're not the only one; data from the government and experts show that it's getting more expensive to shop.

Statistics Canada has released data for August 2021 about the monthly average retail prices for food and the percentage change of prices as well and it shows plenty of household staples are getting pricier.

Keep Reading Show less

Higher Food Prices Mean Many Canadians Are Switching Up The Way They Shop, Survey Says

One product in particular is getting left on the shelf more often, according to respondents!

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

A new survey by food price experts in Canada has revealed that many Canadians are changing the way they shop due to higher food prices.

The survey, conducted by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab and Caddle, says that 86% of surveyed Canadians believe food prices are higher now than they were six months ago and that many respondents are using weekly flyers and coupons more often and changing what they buy to help make up the difference.

Keep Reading Show less