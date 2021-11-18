Trending Tags

Food Prices In Canada Are Still Going Up & The Cost Of Breakfast Is Getting Hard To Swallow

More coins needed for corn flakes. 😬

Joshua Rainey | Dreamstime

Canadians might not have noticed a difference in the way their breakfast tastes, but they might have noticed that as Canada's food prices go up so does the cost of their first meal of the day.

Statistics Canada released its cost of food data for October 2021 and it shows that the price of store-bought food went up by 3.9% from October 2020 to October 2021, and that includes plenty of breakfast staples that Canadians enjoy.

According to StatCan, the cost of bacon (along with the cost of meat in general) is up $1.33 from October 2020 to October 2021, hitting a 2021 high of $8.29 per 500 grams.

Bread, eggs and skim milk cost more in October than they did at the same point in September, and the price of baked beans, sugar and coffee hit a new high last month. Corn flakes also went up to a 2021-high of $6.37 per 675 grams, up from $5.86 just a month before.

Luckily, some items either went down slightly from their prices from the same time last year, like tea, peanut butter and regular butter, or stayed the same, like homogenized milk.

The rising cost of store-bought food has been more evident for many shoppers, even forcing some Canadians to switch up how they shop to accommodate for the prices!

An Australian TikToker Has Revealed The 3 Canadian Foods You Need To Eat 'Before You Die'

Kraft Dinner didn't make the list. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

jordentually | TikTok

It's always fun to find out what things are surprising to newcomers in Canada, and this rundown from an Australian on our cuisine is pretty spot on.

Jorden Tually (@jordentually on TikTok) posted a video on three Canadian foods he says you "need to try before you die."

5 Ways Canadians Are Saving Money While Shopping & Fighting Rising Food Prices In Canada

It doesn't seem like prices are dropping anytime soon!

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

As Canada's inflation rate continues to soar, Canadians are changing the way they shop in order to save money and counteract rising food prices.

According to a recent survey run by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University and Caddle, some Canadians are getting creative and even avoiding certain products in order to keep the grocery bill down!

The Bank Of Canada Says The Inflation Rate Will Stay Sky-High Until Well Into 2022

Brace yourselves, Canada. 😬

Michael Burrows | Pexels

If you were hoping for Canada's inflation rate to cool off any time soon, the Bank of Canada has bad news.

According to a press release issued today, the country's central bank said that it could be well into 2022 before the interest rate sinks back to a target of around 2%.

