Food Prices In Canada Are Still Going Up & The Cost Of Breakfast Is Getting Hard To Swallow
More coins needed for corn flakes. 😬
Canadians might not have noticed a difference in the way their breakfast tastes, but they might have noticed that as Canada's food prices go up so does the cost of their first meal of the day.
Statistics Canada released its cost of food data for October 2021 and it shows that the price of store-bought food went up by 3.9% from October 2020 to October 2021, and that includes plenty of breakfast staples that Canadians enjoy.
According to StatCan, the cost of bacon (along with the cost of meat in general) is up $1.33 from October 2020 to October 2021, hitting a 2021 high of $8.29 per 500 grams.
Bread, eggs and skim milk cost more in October than they did at the same point in September, and the price of baked beans, sugar and coffee hit a new high last month. Corn flakes also went up to a 2021-high of $6.37 per 675 grams, up from $5.86 just a month before.
Luckily, some items either went down slightly from their prices from the same time last year, like tea, peanut butter and regular butter, or stayed the same, like homogenized milk.
The rising cost of store-bought food has been more evident for many shoppers, even forcing some Canadians to switch up how they shop to accommodate for the prices!