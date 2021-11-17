Meat Now Costs Way More In Canada & The Prices May Stop You Bringing Home The Bacon

The peameal bacon sandwich is one of the most famous food items to enjoy, and you can find it nestled in St. Lawrence Market.
Other famed dishes include colourful soft-serve, juicy burgers, stuffed cookies and fluffy pancakes.
See how many items you can check off the ultimate Toronto food bucket list.
Soft-Serve From Tom's Dairy Freeze
Address: 630 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This authentic ice cream spot has been keeping Toronto cool since 1969. You'll often see crowds in the summer waiting to get their hands on a colourful cone.
Peameal Bacon Sandwich From Carousel Bakery
Address: 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in St. Lawrence Market, Carousel Bakery is home to the "World Famous Peameal Bacon Sandwich". Every true Torontonian needs to bite into this.
Hot Chocolate From Soma
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Sip your way to heaven with this rich hot chocolate, which you can enjoy as a shot or drink.
Churros From Pancho's Bakery
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: These authentic Mexican churros come with four sweet filling options, and you'll want to try them all.
The Rudy From Rudy
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: For just $6.99, this classic cheeseburger will not disappoint.
Nachos From Sneaky Dee's
Address: 431 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The perfect late-night snack, you're going to want to add some guac to this order.
Fried Chicken Dinner From The Stockyards
Address: 699 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in 4 pieces of buttermilk marinated chicken complete with fries, coleslaw and hot sauce. No wonder this is a Toronto favourite.
Margherita From North Of Brooklyn Pizzeria
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: Keep things classic by indulging in a slice or two from this popular pizza spot.
Sesame Bagel From St. Urbain Bagel
Address: 93 Front St. E. #11, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to St. Lawrence Market to try authentic Montreal bagels that have stolen the city's heart. The bagels are boiled in honey and water for a slight sweetness and baked in a wood fire oven.
Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes From Mildred's Temple Kitchen
Address: 85 Hanna Ave. #104, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brunch like a true Torontonian by ordering a stack of these fluffy pancakes, which are topped with wild blueberry compote, whipped cream and maple syrup.
Classic Jane From Harry's Charbroiled
Address: 293 Palmerston Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can't go wrong with a burger from Harry's Charbroiled, and the Classic Jane comes with all the fixings you need.
Shortbread Cookie From Craig's Cookies
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: With over 100 decadent flavours in his stores, Craig himself deems the shortbread cookie a must-try.
Steamed Mini Soup Dumpling From Juicy Dumpling
Address: 280 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can't beat the price or the taste of the pork steamed mini soup dumplings at this spot.
Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich From Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken
Address: 928 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Loaded with drool-worthy toppings like ginger slaw and wasabi mayo, this crispy chicken sandwich comes served on a soft brioche bun.
