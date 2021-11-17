Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Meat Now Costs Way More In Canada & The Prices May Stop You Bringing Home The Bacon

Rough news for the carnivores out there. 🥓

Meat Now Costs Way More In Canada & The Prices May Stop You Bringing Home The Bacon
Jerry Coli | Dreamstime, Ryzhov Sergey | Dreamstime

If you love meat products in your diet, you've probably noticed that your grocery bill has risen lately.

On Wednesday, November 17, Statistics Canada revealed the Consumer Price Index and it showed that prices for meat products rose almost 10% in October of 2021, compared with October 2020.

Fresh or frozen beef saw a jump of 14%, processed meat rose by 8.5% and bacon increased by a whopping 20.2% year over year.

"Labour shortages that have slowed down production, ongoing supply chain challenges and rising prices for livestock feed continued to factor into higher prices for meat," explained Statistics Canada.

That's not the only category that's seen a rise in prices. Energy prices have surged by 25.5% since last October, which was mostly driven by the increase in gas prices.

"Compared with October in the previous year, consumers paid 41.7% more for gasoline, as shortages in other energy sources, such as coal and natural gas, led major economies to use more oil for power generation," said Statistics Canada. "This contributed to higher prices at the pump."

Overall, the CPI rose 4.7% on a year-over-year basis in October, which is up from September's 4.4% increase. Yikes!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Inflation Rate Hit An 18-Year High In September & Here's What's Costing The Most

Gas prices are going through the roof! 📈

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

If it feels like 2003 again, it might be because MuchMusic has made a return or because the inflation rate in Canada is skyrocketing again.

Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicates that inflation soared to 4.4% in September 2021, the fastest pace since all the way back in February 2003, and it's mainly down to a few key items getting way more expensive.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Grocery Costs Keep On Climbing & Here's What You're Paying More For

Bad news, carnivores.

Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

If you're a big fan of having meat products in your diet, you've probably noticed that they've been hitting your wallet a little harder these days.

The latest report from Statistics Canada shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose year over year in every category, and the cost of meat was particularly affected.

Keep Reading Show less

McDonald's Canada Is Teasing A New Burger That's Coming Soon & It's Got Bacon

What is it?
mcdonaldscanada | Instagram Raysonho | Wikimedia

If you've been wanting something different to try, a McDonald's Canada new burger that's coming soon is being teased and it's got bacon.

The fast-food chain shared the news on Twitter and said that "a new burger's coming to town."

Keep Reading Show less

You're Not A True Torontonian If You Haven't Tried At Least 9 Of These 14 Popular Dishes

You need to add these items to your food bucket list!
harryscharbroiled | Instagram __jacquelinealyssa | Instagram

It's time to put your love of food to the test by seeing how many of these popular Toronto dishes you've actually tried.

The city is full of delicious meals to enjoy, but these eats have stolen hearts across the 6ix.

Keep Reading Show less