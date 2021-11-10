The Price Of Meat In Canada Is Soaring & It's Turning Wallets Into Chopped Liver
Sirloin up over 10%? 😵
'Tis the season for pot roasts and turkeys, but the price of meat in Canada is leaving plenty of shoppers high and dry.
According to consumer price data from Statistics Canada, the price of some meats — like bacon and prime rib roast — are higher than they've been in decades.
The price of a 1-kilogram prime rib roast in September 2021 was sitting at a hefty $43.02, up 20% from that time last year and up 256% from January 1995, when it cost $12.08.
Meanwhile, the price of bacon is up 17% from last year and sirloin steak is up 10.5% from the same time period.
The price of groceries in Canada is getting so bad that people are coming up with alternative ways of shopping, including by using more coupons and just avoiding meat in general!
