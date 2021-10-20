Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Canada's Grocery Costs Keep On Climbing & Here's What You're Paying More For

Bad news, carnivores.

Canada's Grocery Costs Keep On Climbing & Here's What You're Paying More For
Joni Hanebutt | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

If you're a big fan of having meat products in your diet, you've probably noticed that they've been hitting your wallet a little harder these days.

The latest report from Statistics Canada shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose year over year in every category, and the cost of meat was particularly affected.

The Price Of Meat In Canada Keeps On Climbing & Here\u2019s How It's Impacting Your Wallet Statistics Canada

"Prices for meat products (+9.5%) increased in almost every sector in September and rose at the fastest pace since April 2015, following a 6.9% gain in August," the government agency said. "Prices for fresh or frozen chicken (+10.3%) and fresh or frozen beef (+13.0%) were up in September, partly due to higher input costs and continued strength in demand."

The price of pork increased by 9.5% in September 2021 compared to September 2020, with the price of bacon seeing a whopping 20% rise year over year. The cost of seafood also saw an increase of 6.2% with shrimp and prawns up by almost 9%.

But there is some good news — the price of fresh veggies declined by about 3% with the price of tomatoes dropping by over 25%.

Toronto Is Getting Travelling Grocery Stores That Go Right To Your Neighbourhood

You'll start seeing them in the city this spring! 🛒
groceryneighbour | Instagram

Toronto is set to be among the first cities to experience the first-ever travelling grocery store on wheels.

The initiative is being launched by a local company called Grocery Neighbour and hopes to become a new solution to food insecurity across the GTA, president Frank Sinopoli tells Narcity.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Ranked As One Of The World's Least Corrupt Countries But We're Not At The Top

The U.S. didn't make the top 20, though.
Stan Jones | Dreamstime justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

According to a new ranking of the world’s least corrupt countries, you can rely on Canada to be pretty trustworthy!

The latest Corruption Perceptions Index report has found Canada to be in the top 11 when it comes to trustworthiness, while the United States ranks in the top 25.

Keep Reading Show less

Several Alberta Safeways Are Getting Transformed Into FreshCo Discount Grocery Stores

Cheap groceries comin' right up!
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

If you're a fan of discount grocery shopping, you may be excited to hear that six new FreshCo locations are coming to Alberta.

Sobeys Inc., which owns both FreshCo and Safeway, has announced that they will be transforming some local Safeway locations into discount grocery stores. 

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Delicious New Food Market Is Made Up Of Local Vendors & Small Businesses

You can shop for the essentials & support local vendors.
joybirdfriedchicken | Instagram Stackt | Handout

There's a new spot to do your shopping and support local, too.

Toronto's Stackt Grocery Market is running every weekend in January, and you can find all sorts of tasty food and goodies to-go.

Keep Reading Show less