Canada's Grocery Costs Keep On Climbing & Here's What You're Paying More For
Bad news, carnivores.
If you're a big fan of having meat products in your diet, you've probably noticed that they've been hitting your wallet a little harder these days.
The latest report from Statistics Canada shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose year over year in every category, and the cost of meat was particularly affected.
"Prices for meat products (+9.5%) increased in almost every sector in September and rose at the fastest pace since April 2015, following a 6.9% gain in August," the government agency said. "Prices for fresh or frozen chicken (+10.3%) and fresh or frozen beef (+13.0%) were up in September, partly due to higher input costs and continued strength in demand."
The price of pork increased by 9.5% in September 2021 compared to September 2020, with the price of bacon seeing a whopping 20% rise year over year. The cost of seafood also saw an increase of 6.2% with shrimp and prawns up by almost 9%.
But there is some good news — the price of fresh veggies declined by about 3% with the price of tomatoes dropping by over 25%.