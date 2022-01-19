Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Canada's Inflation Rate Hit A 30-Year High In 2021 & Now Everyone's Feeling The Effects

Those gas prices, though. 😬

Trending Staff Writer
Canada's Inflation Rate Hit A 30-Year High In 2021 & Now Everyone's Feeling The Effects
Surya Nair | Dreamstime, Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you've noticed the cost of just about everything has been hitting your wallet a little harder, you can thank Canada's inflation rate.

According to an annual report from Statistics Canada, released on January 19, the Consumer Price Index "rose 3.4% on an annual average basis in 2021, following an increase of 0.7% in 2020."

This marked the fastest pace since 1991, which was a whopping 30 years ago.

Statistics Canada says the reason the numbers have gone up is due in part to COVID-19 impacting the prices of goods and services, as well as issues with the global supply chain and "pent-up consumer demand as the economy reopened."

The CPI measures eight categories: food, shelter, clothing and footwear, transportation, health and personal care, recreation, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis, household operations, furnishings and equipment.

Of those eight groups, prices rose in every category except for in clothing and footwear in comparison with 2020.

Transportation prices (+7.2%) rose at the fastest pace, with Canadian motorists paying 31.2% more at the pump on an annual average basis in 2021. Gasoline prices rose at the fastest pace since 1981 (+36.1%).

This impacted some regions more than others, too.

Statistics Canada explains, "Nova Scotians paid 39.3% more for gasoline in 2021 than they did in 2020, 8.1 percentage points more than the national average. Although gas prices in British Columbia rose at the slowest pace among the provinces, annual average prices increased 24.2%."

The cost of groceries also might have given Canadians sticker shock in 2021. The prices for eggs (+6.3%), bacon (+12.5%), bread, rolls and buns (+0.6%), and fresh fruit (+2.6%) all went up. Ouch!

As for which regions faced the fastest rates of consumer price growth overall, Atlantic Canada got hit particularly hard, but the Prairies faired a bit better.

"Prince Edward Island (+5.1%) and Nova Scotia (+4.1%) recorded the highest rates of inflation, while price growth in all Atlantic provinces exceeded the national average," the report says.

Canadians living in Quebec (+3.8%) and Ontario (+3.5%) also experienced price growth above the national average.

"Conversely, price growth in the western provinces lagged behind the national average, with Saskatchewan (+2.6%) recording the lowest inflation rate."

Hopefully things take a shift for 2022!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced Its First Flights

Prices start at just $39 one-way! ✈️

Amzphoto | Dreamstime

Lynx Air has landed in Canada! The "ultra-affordable" Canadian airline has officially launched its website and flight tickets are now on sale.

As of Wednesday, January 19, tickets went on sale for flights to the airline's first five destinations: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg.

Keep Reading Show less

People In Toronto Say Uber Prices Surged During The Snowstorm & Damn, They're Not Kidding

Yikes, that's a hefty fare!

Lance McMillan | Narcity

The snowstorm that took over southern Ontario was no joke this week. The first day back to school was cancelled, the TTC had serious delays, and major highways like the 401 were packed with so much snow that people were forced to shovel parts of the highway themselves.

With all the treacherous wintry weather and the god-awful road conditions, some Torontonians looked to rideshare services like Uber to (hopefully) get them from point A to point B and were apparently met with some wicked surge prices.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 usa

You Can Now Get Free At-Home Rapid COVID Tests In The US & Here's How To Order

Get up to four tests delivered right to your door!

Piyapong Thongcharoen | Dreamstime

Each household in the U.S. can now order COVID-19 rapid tests for free from the government, and all you have to do is visit a website.

The White House says it's handing out half a billion rapid tests as part of its COVID-19 strategy, and it hopes the tests will help tackle a surge in cases caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less
canadian housing market

Vancouver Is So Expensive That People Are Actually Leaving So They Can Afford To Have Kids

A few are choosing not to have them at all. 👨👩👦

Jpldesigns | Dreamstime, Ferli Achirulli Kamaruddin | Dreamstime

Vancouver is known for its expensive cost of living, which gets especially tricky if you want to have kids. Some people have decided that it's not worth it to start a family here and are packing their bags.

Inevitably, kids require people to spend more money. In a city that already has super high rent and home prices, it makes sense that some people don't want — or financially can't afford — to have children there.

Keep Reading Show less