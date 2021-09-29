Higher Food Prices Mean Many Canadians Are Switching Up The Way They Shop, Survey Says
One product in particular is getting left on the shelf more often, according to respondents!
A new survey by food price experts in Canada has revealed that many Canadians are changing the way they shop due to higher food prices.
The survey, conducted by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab and Caddle, says that 86% of surveyed Canadians believe food prices are higher now than they were six months ago and that many respondents are using weekly flyers and coupons more often and changing what they buy to help make up the difference.
One food item, in particular, stands out, as 51.8% of the 10,005 survey respondents said they've noticed meat products had increased in price the most over the past six months. As a result, 49% of Canadians who answered say they've reduced the amount of meat they've bought over the past six months.
According to Dalhousie's Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Statistics Canada reports that the price of meat has increased by about 10% over the past six months.
In December 2020, the lab predicted that food prices would increase by about 5% over the course of 2021. Speaking to Narcity in August 2021, the lab's director, Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, said he was "comfortable" with the forecast so far.
