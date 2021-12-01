Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Calgary
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

A Calgary Mom Shared How Her Family Saved $600 A Month On Groceries & It's Super Easy

Why didn't we think of that?!

A Calgary Mom Shared How Her Family Saved $600 A Month On Groceries & It's Super Easy
Morgan Leet | Narcity

A Calgary mom has shared her secrets to saving up to $600 a month on groceries for her family of four.

Heather Friesen told CBC that her family used to spend around $1,000 a month, mainly due to buying gluten-free foods for her nine-year-old son who has food allergies.

But now, she said her monthly grocery bill is down to $400 a month after she starting using an app called Flashfood.

The Flashfood app allows savvy shoppers to search for deals of up to 50% on items which are about to expire. People can also set up alerts on their phones to tell them when certain deals are available.

Flashfood

You search for grocery stores near to your location, place your order and then pick it up at your convenience.

The app is available in each Canadian province and Friesen told CBC her family "eat a lot better than we used to with a lot more meat and a lot more fruits and vegetables."

She said the app has helped them get rid of their debts and they are now working towards paying for construction projects around the house.

Higher food prices across Canada are making some items much more expensive.

In October, Narcity reported that meat had increased in price by 6.9% between August 2020 and August 2021. Bacon and ham increased even more, by 10.9%.

Bacon was priced at $8.24 per 500 grams, which is the most expensive that food item has ever been, according to CTV.

Other items which have surged in price are homogenized milk (up 3%), butter (up 10.2%), apples (up nearly 7%) and instant coffee (up 1.2%).

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

13 Things 2 West Coast Girls Wished They Knew Before Moving To Toronto

Dundas Square is overrated and the winters are actually worse in the 6ix.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Alex Arsenych | Narcity

Canada is one of the biggest countries in the world and each province and coast has its own quirks and individual culture from weather to slang.

Here's what two west coast girls from Vancouver and Calgary wish they knew before moving to downtown Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

Thanksgiving Dinner Could Be More Expensive In Canada This Year Thanks To Rising Food Prices

Be prepared to pay a bit more for potatoes, butter and bacon!

Craig Adderley | Pexels

It could be a pricy Thanksgiving dinner this year because a few key ingredients are way more expensive than they were in 2020.

According to data from Statistics Canada, some grocery store staples cost more on average than they did last year, and it could drive up your grocery bill for the big weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

Higher Food Prices In Canada Are Making Groceries More Expensive & Bacon Is So Pricey

Experts have said that the food inflation rate in Canada is close to 5%.

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

If you've been to the grocery store lately and noticed higher food prices, you're not the only one; data from the government and experts show that it's getting more expensive to shop.

Statistics Canada has released data for August 2021 about the monthly average retail prices for food and the percentage change of prices as well and it shows plenty of household staples are getting pricier.

Keep Reading Show less

Higher Food Prices Mean Many Canadians Are Switching Up The Way They Shop, Survey Says

One product in particular is getting left on the shelf more often, according to respondents!

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

A new survey by food price experts in Canada has revealed that many Canadians are changing the way they shop due to higher food prices.

The survey, conducted by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab and Caddle, says that 86% of surveyed Canadians believe food prices are higher now than they were six months ago and that many respondents are using weekly flyers and coupons more often and changing what they buy to help make up the difference.

Keep Reading Show less