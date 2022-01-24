Alberta's Empty Shelves 'Turning Into A Crisis' & Truckers Say It'll Affect 'Every Canadian'
Premier Jason Kenney is blaming the vaccine mandate introduced for truckers.
Photos of empty grocery store shelves across Alberta were shared by premier Jason Kenney, who said the situation is "turning into a crisis."
Kenney blamed the recent vaccine mandate for truckers which came into effect January 15, adding that food prices are "skyrocketing" and "supply shortages are growing."
In a tweet posted on Monday, Kenney said, "I am on the phone with U.S. Governors this morning who share my concerns. We are working on a joint letter to the President and the Prime Minister urging them to use common sense, end the policy that has taken thousands of trucks off the road."
Truck drivers were previously exempt from federal travel restrictions.
While a Canadian trucker who is not fully vaccinated can't be denied entry into Canada, unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers entering Canada now have to meet requirements for pre-entry, arrival and day eight testing, as well as a 14-day quarantine requirement.
Non-Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will not be granted entry and will be turned around at the U.S. border.
According to Global News, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claims that Conservative politicians are simply stoking fear by claiming that the mandate is contributing to rising food prices and causing supply chain disruptions.
In protest of the vaccine mandate, a convoy of truckers is currently driving on a trip across the country from Delta, B.C. to Ottawa.
Some of the drivers told CTV they are "being forced out of the job" and that it is "going to affect every Canadian."