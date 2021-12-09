An Edmonton Mom Shares How She Made $145K Reselling Clothes & How You Can Too
It's super easy!
An entrepreneur from Edmonton has shared how she has made an incredible $145,000 reselling clothes.
Lorel Grad decided to resell her closet online through Poshmark in 2019 to earn some extra income while she balanced nursing school with raising her young daughter. Within the first year, she made over $20,000.
Since then, though, the sales have escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic and she said it has changed her life.
She told Narcity, "I realized it was not just a side hustle anymore, but really, it was a career. The more time I put into reselling, I was also saving clothing from the landfill and able to be at home with my kids."
So, how can others make money doing it?
Grad said that other moms and parents ask her how they can do the same, to which she says to just start with what you have in your home right now.
She added, "Post a book, some clothing that you no longer wear, home decor, and see what sells. Then as you see what sells for higher prices, start to take more business risks and invest in yourself — buy quality pieces to attract more people to your closet. You could also offer to sell for a friend or family member to get higher-end pieces. Really, there are limitless possibilities."
People don't have to live in a big city to make it work, Grad said, adding that you have to "think a little outside the box".
She also uses her Instagram account to sell items and research ways to source items.
How does she find the time?
Grad said managing time between her two children and reselling clothes is the biggest challenge.
She said: "I have two kiddos who want my attention and who deserve a mama who is available. Even with being able to do this side hustle from home, I struggle with normal parent guilt of balancing maintaining a revenue stream and spending quality family time."
She initially sold out of her bedroom in Vancouver, but since moving to Edmonton, she now has more space to dedicate to her items for sale. She also plans to hire an employee now that the business has ramped up.
How does Poshmark work?
Grad explained how the Poshmark platform works so that others can get involved.
Users set up an online profile and have to take a photo of what they want to sell, fill in a description, set the price, then put the listing up.
For sales under $20, Poshmark takes a fee of $3.95, and for any sales over $20, Poshmark takes a 20% commission of the total sale price.
Once users make a sale, Poshmark gives them a pre-paid, pre-addressed label ready to be put on the box. It also comes with tracked shipping. The buyer confirms they've received the package once it gets to them.