A 9-Month-Old Girl Was Found Dead In A Calgary Home & Police Are Treating It As Suspicious
Investigators have spoken with several family members.
The sudden death of a nine-month-girl in Calgary has prompted a police investigation.
Paramedics and police were called to a house in Falshire Place N.E at around 7.15 p.m. on January 27 where they found a young girl was unresponsive.
She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Now, investigators say the death is being treated as suspicious and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has started an autopsy.
A Calgary Police statement adds: "Due to specialized medical testing that must be done following infant deaths, infant autopsies often take several months to complete.
"For this reason, the name of the infant will not be released until both the autopsy and additional medical testing have been completed."
Several family members have spoken with police as part of the investigation over the weekend, and police say they are continuing to speak with other witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477.