A Women & Her 1-Year-Old Child Are Injured After Being hit By A Rolling Truck In Calgary

They have both now been released from hospital.

Calgary Staff Writer
Osa855 | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

Calgary Police are investigating after an unoccupied work truck and trailer rolled downhill, leaving a mother and her child injured.

According to the police, a GMC C5500 truck and heavy-duty trailer were parked at a job site on 4A St. N.E. where they were being loaded with heavy materials.

At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the truck and trailer began rolling down the hill towards the intersection with 4 Ave. N.E.

“The truck struck the rear end of a Jeep Cherokee, which was parked on the northwest corner of the intersection, facing westbound. A woman in her 20s was at the rear driver side of the Jeep, with her one-year-old child when the truck struck the Jeep,” the police said.

“The woman was thrown into the roadway and received major injuries. The child was ejected from the Jeep and received minor injuries. A man in his 20s was in the Jeep at the time of the collision and was uninjured.”

The woman and child were both transported to the hospital and both have since been released.

Calgary Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the truck rolling down the hill.

Police have urged anyone who has dashcam or video footage, or information about the incident to contact them by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

