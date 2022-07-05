A 4-Year-Old Boy In Hamilton Was Hit By A Pickup Truck & Is 'Seriously Injured'
The young boy is at the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
A four-year-old boy is currently in the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a news release issued on Tuesday, July 5, the Hamilton Police Service reported that the incident took place on July 4 at around 5:30 p.m. at Sherman Avenue and Clinton Street.
Officers and emergency services attended a call regarding a car accident with a pickup truck and a four-year-old boy.
According to police, a man driving the pickup truck was heading northbound on Sherman Avenue and was turning right onto Clinton Street.
Officers said the young boy had "darted from the sidewalk" and was struck by the vehicle as it turned onto the street.
The boy was taken to the hospital, and officers report that he is currently in non-life-threatening condition.
"Due to the nature of the injuries, the Collision Reconstruction Unit attended the scene and has taken carriage of the investigation," the news release reads.
So far, police have ruled out speed and impairment as possible reasons why the accident took place and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed anything, or has dashcam footage that could help with the investigation, is asked to reach out to the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) at 905-546-4755.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.