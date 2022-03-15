A GoFundMe For One Of The Students Who Died In Fatal 401 Car Crash Has Raised Over $39K
He was among five people who died in the crash.
A GoFundMe for one of the students who died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 over the weekend has raised over $39,000 in the span of 24 hours.
On March 12 at around 3:45 a.m, officers responded to a collision in which a passenger van crashed into a tractor-trailer, according to a press release from Ontario Provincial Police.
Five people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Provincial police said those who died were all students from the GTA and Montreal.
On the GoFundMe Page, the organizer of the fundraiser, Raman Lamba, said that Pawan Kumar, 23, who was one of the victims of the crash, was a friend of theirs and that they are raising money to support his family in India.
"We need to send the body back to India so that his parents can see him last time and perform the last rites," Lamba wrote.
The GoFundMe campaign's goal is to raise $75,000, and since it was first created a day ago, it has met more than half of that.
At the time of this article's publication, over 800 people have donated with a total of $39,959 raised.
"Please donate and help us as much as you can and share this as much as possible," Lamba wrote.
Police have not announced the cause of the crash or laid charges at this time.