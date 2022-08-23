A GoFundMe For The 3 Brampton Siblings Who Died In A Car Crash Last Weekend Raised Over $40K
Give if you can.
A GoFundMe was created on Monday for the three Brampton siblings who died last weekend in a fiery car crash and it raised over $40,000 so far.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The fundraiser, which is currently over halfway to its $60,000 goal, was set up by one of the teens' sister Keyanna Blackman-Warren, and "Auntie Crystal Lall", who plan to use the donations to cover "any expenses during this time of need." They state the money will go to "immediate family."
"Our hearts are broken that half of our family has been taken away so soon. With humble upbringing, it pains us that we must go on with hardly any sense of direction on how to move forward without our siblings," an excerpt from the page reads.
Tirzah, 19, Judah, 17, and Pharaoh, 15, Blackman-Lall died in a fatal car accident near Elmvale Avenue and Conestoga Drive after their vehicle crashed into a tree and engulfed in flames.
The teens are being described as passionate athletes whose ambition, capacity for love and loyalty made them beloved figures in their neighbourhood and schools.
"They lit up every room and were notoriously known for being joined at the hip. They were funny, witty, caring, kind, and loving all at the same time," is stated on the GoFundMe page.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) reported that the collision occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
PRP's Major Collision Bureau is asking that anyone with dashcam footage, video facing the street, or any other information about the accident to come forward and call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.