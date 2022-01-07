A GoFundMe Has Raised Over $60K For A Teen Who Died Following A Car Accident In Toronto
The family announced his death on January 1.
A GoFundMe page has raised over $60,000 for the McKenzie family following the death of Kean McKenzie, a first-year student at the University of Guelph.
While standing near the intersection of Richmond Street West and Yonge Street in Toronto on December 26, a car rolled over after crashing into another vehicle and collided with multiple pedestrians, sending eight people to the hospital with two in critical condition according to a news release.
Kean, his brother Dylan and their father Sean were among the injured and all sent to the hospital.
Kean's death was announced on January 1 on the GoFundMe post after being on "max life support" for his injuries.
"Today our family shares the sad news that Kean has succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the catastrophic accident on Boxing Day," reads the post.
U of G expressed their grief for the loss of their student in a press release and will be lowering their flags to half-mast on January 10 to honour Kean.
Details on a memorial for Kean are to be announced according to the press release and support services are being offered for students and staff who may need it.
Dylan suffered injuries and underwent surgery for his femur and according to an update on GoFundMe from January 1 he is doing "good."
Sean was released from the hospital with "a head injury and broken collar bone" according to the GoFundMe.
The GoFundMe page's goal was $5,000 and has widely surpassed that amount with over 700 donations totalling $60,241 as of January 7.