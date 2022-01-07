Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A GoFundMe Has Raised Over $60K For A Teen Who Died Following A Car Accident In Toronto

The family announced his death on January 1.

A GoFundMe Has Raised Over $60K For A Teen Who Died Following A Car Accident In Toronto
GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has raised over $60,000 for the McKenzie family following the death of Kean McKenzie, a first-year student at the University of Guelph.

While standing near the intersection of Richmond Street West and Yonge Street in Toronto on December 26, a car rolled over after crashing into another vehicle and collided with multiple pedestrians, sending eight people to the hospital with two in critical condition according to a news release.

Kean, his brother Dylan and their father Sean were among the injured and all sent to the hospital.

Kean's death was announced on January 1 on the GoFundMe post after being on "max life support" for his injuries.

"Today our family shares the sad news that Kean has succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the catastrophic accident on Boxing Day," reads the post.

U of G expressed their grief for the loss of their student in a press release and will be lowering their flags to half-mast on January 10 to honour Kean.

Details on a memorial for Kean are to be announced according to the press release and support services are being offered for students and staff who may need it.

Dylan suffered injuries and underwent surgery for his femur and according to an update on GoFundMe from January 1 he is doing "good."

Sean was released from the hospital with "a head injury and broken collar bone" according to the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe page's goal was $5,000 and has widely surpassed that amount with over 700 donations totalling $60,241 as of January 7.

From Your Site Articles

A GoFundMe Was Just Created For A 5-Year-Old Girl Who Died From COVID-19 In Ontario

The fundraiser is set up to help with her memorial.

GoFundMe

A family friend to a 5-year-old girl who died from COVID-19 set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations to help cover funeral costs.

Ava-Mae Abram tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2 and died just one day later.

Keep Reading Show less

Diners Tipped Their Servers US$4,400 After A Big Meal & One Server Was Fired Over It

The generous act didn't play out the way the diners expected.

GoFundMe

Two waitresses at an Arkansas restaurant received the surprise of a lifetime when a 44-person table left them a huge tip ahead of the holidays.

Each person at the table left a $100 tip, totalling US$4,400.

Keep Reading Show less

A Tree Fell Onto A Moving Vehicle In Ontario & The Driver Survived 'Without A Scratch'

Now that's what you call a lucky break!

OPP_WR | Twitter

While everybody has strokes of good luck, this Ontario driver must have been stuffing their pockets with four-leaf clovers.

A driver survived "without a scratch" after a tree fell onto their moving vehicle in Norfolk County, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.

Keep Reading Show less

A 2-Year-Old Girl Has Lost Both Her Parents After They Were Killed In The BC Mudslides

A family friend has set up a fund to help support her.

Courtesy of Ali Azodi

A fundraiser set up for a two-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the B.C. mudslides has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Mirsad and Anita Hadzic were killed while driving on Highway 99 when the storm hit the province, according to longtime family friend Ali Azodi.

Keep Reading Show less