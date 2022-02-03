Sections

A GoFundMe For The Ontario Girl Who Died Outside Her School Has Raised Almost $100K

"Xóchitl Azul Rivera was a bright young girl who loved school and her friends."

Toronto Staff Writer
GoFundMe

A GoFundMe for a 10-year-old girl who died outside of her school after being hit by a pickup truck has raised almost $100,000.

Xóchitl Azul Rivera was "struck by a vehicle" at around 3:40 p.m. on January 31 while crossing Lancaster Drive outside of Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School in Kingston, according to a press release.

She was taken to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries" and police were told that she "succumbed to her injuries" later that night.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that the Mother Teresa/Holy Cross community lost a beautiful young soul far too soon. Xóchitl Azul Rivera was a bright young girl who loved school and her friends, making TikToks with her siblings, playing piano, karate, soccer, and drawing," reads the GoFundMe.

"This mom 'mini me' loved being with her family, and will be deeply missed by her Ma and Pa, her tias and tios and by all who had the pleasure of knowing her."

The fundraiser was created on behalf of the Rivera families and acknowledges that "while there is nothing that will comfort through this absolutely profound loss" the family will least have financial help with the costs that come along with it.

The goal was to raise $15,000 with the intention to help the young girl's family with "funeral, burial and other expenses" but it has been well surpassed its goal with donations currently at $83,734.

Kingston Police say "no charges have been laid at this time and any fault has yet to be established until the investigation is fully complete."

