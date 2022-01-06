A GoFundMe Was Just Created For A 5-Year-Old Girl Who Died From COVID-19 In Ontario
The fundraiser is set up to help with her memorial.
A family friend to a 5-year-old girl who died from COVID-19 set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations to help cover funeral costs.
Ava-Mae Abram tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2 and died just one day later.
"She will be deeply missed by all those who knew her, especially her mom Lindsay and Nana Lise," Courtney Scott, the fundraiser organizer and best friend to Lindsay Abram wrote.
"Ava-Mae was the sweetest 5 year old girl. She loved animals especially horses and puppies. She loved to dance, sing and play with lego. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help give Ava-Mae the beautiful send off she deserves."
As of 8:45 a.m. on January 6, the GoFundMe page has raised $18,358 with the help of over 300 donations, surpassing the posted goal of $10,000.
According to Scott, the fundraiser's organizer, all of the money raised will be given straight to Ava-Mae's mom to cover all of the costs of the funeral service.
Ontarian children between the ages of 5 to 11 were able to get booked in for COVID-19 vaccine doses since November 23, 2021, right before the holiday season. Based on Ontario's vaccine data, 82% of all eligible Ontarians over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated, with 6% partially vaccinated.
Amid pressing concerns of the transmissibility of the Omicron variant and the toll it has been taking on Ontario's hospitals, the Ford government moved the province into a modified version of Step Two of its reopening plan on Wednesday.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.