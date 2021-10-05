Trending Tags

GoFundMe Raises Almost $15K For Family Of Ontario Child Who Died From Balcony Fall

The fundraiser has almost reached its goal.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe fundraiser for 22-month-old Inayah's family has already raised $14,937 of its $15,000 goal, as of Tuesday morning.

The young child died this past weekend after falling from a balcony near Lyle Street and King Street, according to police.

"The tragic and unexpected loss of 22 months old Inayah has left her family completely heartbroken. Inayah was the only child of the family. She was an angel and was loved by everyone," reads the GoFundMe page.

"Her family is going [through] a lot and have burdens that we can't express. Being low on income, there are costs that their family cannot afford. Costs such as re-accommodation, travel and many more."

"They can only get through this with the help of kind hearted people in our community. A little help and generosity from you can repair our broken world."

So far, over 200 people have donated to the fundraiser, many leaving messages of condolence for the family and child.

