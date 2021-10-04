Trending Tags

Young Ontario Child Dies After Falling From A Balcony On The Weekend

Police are investigating.

lpsmediaoffice | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

London Police are investigating after a young child died over the weekend.

In a press release, police stated that at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, officers responded to a 911 call after a child fell from a balcony in the area of Lyle Street and King Street.

The child was found with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead after "lifesaving efforts at hospital."

According to The London Free Press, a memorial with flowers, stuffed animals, candles and more was placed at the scene on Sunday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 519-661-5670.


