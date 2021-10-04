EN - News
Young Ontario Child Dies After Falling From A Balcony On The Weekend
Police are investigating.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
London Police are investigating after a young child died over the weekend.
In a press release, police stated that at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, officers responded to a 911 call after a child fell from a balcony in the area of Lyle Street and King Street.
The child was found with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead after "lifesaving efforts at hospital."
According to The London Free Press, a memorial with flowers, stuffed animals, candles and more was placed at the scene on Sunday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 519-661-5670.