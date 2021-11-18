Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

GoFundMe Has Created A BC Flooding Donation Page & Here's How You Can Help

Send some love. ❤️❤️❤️

GoFundMe Has Created A BC Flooding Donation Page & Here's How You Can Help
GoFundMe

GoFundMe has created a page of verified fundraisers where people can leave donations for those affected by the floods in B.C.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as properties and major highways were destroyed in floods and mudslides.

One woman was killed in a mudslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet. While announcing that the province was entering a state of emergency, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he expected to confirm more fatalities in the coming days.

You can track all the flood watches, flood warnings and evacuation orders on the B.C. Emergency Map.

Now, GoFundMe has created a donation hub page that contains verified fundraisers from communities across B.C.

GoFundMe

"Nearly three days of torrential rainfall has flooded the entire cities of Princeton, Merritt, Abbotsford and many others across the Fraser Valley forcing mass evacuations and causing extensive damage," GoFundMe said in a message on the page.

"Tragically, fatalities have been reported and many have been left stranded, without food and shelter, and with no belongings due to the flooding, highway closures, landslides and debris flows."

Included on the donation page are a fundraiser for the pet sanctuary in Aldergrove, a Princeton flood fundraiser, a fundraiser to help Rebuild Merritt, the Abbotsford Flood Fund, a fundraiser to help Russell Market, and many other donation pages set up for individuals displaced in the floods.

GoFundMe offers a platform for people to ask for help and allows people to set up their own fundraisers to generate support for themselves or someone they know.

The fundraisers on the donation page are verified, according to GoFundMe.

From Your Site Articles

BC Premier Says People 'Don't Need 48 Eggs' After Reports Of Panic Buying Groceries & Gas

"What you need, your neighbours need as well."

dennizn | Dreamstime, madvideos | Dreamstime

Empty shelves in grocery stores and huge lineups for gas are just some of the additional problems facing B.C. right now after its flooding disaster.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced that the province would be entering a state of emergency with immediate effect.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Declaring A Provincial State Of Emergency After A 'Once In A Century' Storm

It comes into effect immediately.

@ministrypftranbc | Instagram

The B.C. government is declaring a state of emergency across the province after a huge storm left communities stranded due to widespread flooding and landslides.

Premier John Horgan announced the state of emergency at a press conference on Wednesday, despite being on a medical leave of absence, and said that he has spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to request the deployment of federal resources, including the Armed Forces.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Being Scrapped For Canadians Stranded By Floods

Here's who is eligible to bypass the rules.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, TranBC | Twitter

Some of Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are reportedly being waived in order to help Canadians who are stranded by the flooding in B.C.

On Wednesday, November 17, CTV News reported that Canadians who are unable to access the rest of the country have been given the go-ahead to bypass the requirements usually in place for travellers at the Canada-U.S. border.

Keep Reading Show less

A Barge Has Crashed Into Vancouver's Seawall As Strong Winds Cause More Power Outages

The chaos continues 🌊

Mark Teasdale | Twitter, Jorge Amigo | Twitter

The relentless B.C. storm picked up wind Monday afternoon, so much so that a massive barge crashed into the seawall.

It looked like a scene from a movie, the barge towering over onlookers with choppy water around it.

Keep Reading Show less