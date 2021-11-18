GoFundMe Has Created A BC Flooding Donation Page & Here's How You Can Help
Send some love. ❤️❤️❤️
GoFundMe has created a page of verified fundraisers where people can leave donations for those affected by the floods in B.C.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as properties and major highways were destroyed in floods and mudslides.
One woman was killed in a mudslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet. While announcing that the province was entering a state of emergency, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he expected to confirm more fatalities in the coming days.
You can track all the flood watches, flood warnings and evacuation orders on the B.C. Emergency Map.
Now, GoFundMe has created a donation hub page that contains verified fundraisers from communities across B.C.
"Nearly three days of torrential rainfall has flooded the entire cities of Princeton, Merritt, Abbotsford and many others across the Fraser Valley forcing mass evacuations and causing extensive damage," GoFundMe said in a message on the page.
"Tragically, fatalities have been reported and many have been left stranded, without food and shelter, and with no belongings due to the flooding, highway closures, landslides and debris flows."
Included on the donation page are a fundraiser for the pet sanctuary in Aldergrove, a Princeton flood fundraiser, a fundraiser to help Rebuild Merritt, the Abbotsford Flood Fund, a fundraiser to help Russell Market, and many other donation pages set up for individuals displaced in the floods.
GoFundMe offers a platform for people to ask for help and allows people to set up their own fundraisers to generate support for themselves or someone they know.
The fundraisers on the donation page are verified, according to GoFundMe.