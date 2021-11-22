Trending Tags

A 2-Year-Old Girl Has Lost Both Her Parents After They Were Killed In The BC Mudslides

A family friend has set up a fund to help support her.

Ali Azodi | Submitted

A fundraiser set up for a two-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the B.C. mudslides has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Mirsad and Anita Hadzic were killed while driving on Highway 99 when the storm hit the province, according to long-time family friend Ali Azodi.

He said: "Mirsad and Anita were both kind human beings, generous and loving individuals, supportive friends and most of all, incredible parents who would have done anything for their daughter. This devastating loss is felt by so many who loved them dearly."

He set up a GoFundMe page to help Mirsad and Anita's two-year-old daughter, who is currently in the care of family members.

According to the page, all proceeds will be put towards raising Mirsad and Anita's daughter and her future.

On Monday, November 22, the fund stands at almost $75,000 with a target goal of $80,000.

Across B.C., the recovery effort continues as numerous landslides, widespread flooding and emergency evacuations continue to ravage the province.

A state of emergency remains in effect and there are restrictions on non-essential travel within parts of B.C. and orders in place restricting people at gas stations to a maximum of 30 litres per trip to try and prevent hoarding

David Suzuki Warns That 'Pipelines Will Be Blown Up' If Nothing Changes After The BC Floods

"We're in deep deep doo-doo!"

"We're in deep deep doo-doo!"

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver | Facebook, @davidsuzukifdn | Instagram

Amid the B.C. flooding and the devastation that has followed it, a march against climate change was held and David Suzuki had something to say.

A group called Extinction Rebellion organized the protest, which they called a "Funeral for the Future," on social media. The funeral was for the extinction of humans, which they expect to come from the ongoing impacts of climate change if no changes are made.

A Theme Park In BC Finds A Moment Of Laughter In The Floods With 'Underwater Mini Golf'

"We have been feeling all the emotions the past days."

City_Abbotsford | Twitter

The seemingly endless storms that B.C. has faced have had devastating consequences, but one amusement park has found a moment of laughter amid the tragedy.

Castle Fun park is located in Abbotsford, B.C., which is dealing with an evacuation and extreme flooding. The evacuation has led to residents having to leave their farms and livestock, many in turn giving up their investments and income.

EI Rules Are Being Waived For People Left Jobless By The BC Floods & Here's How To Apply

You only need a mailing address!

You only need a mailing address!

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime, Mitch Hutchinson | Dreamstime

People in B.C. who have been displaced or left jobless by the extreme flooding should apply for employment insurance benefits — even if they wouldn't normally be eligible.

That was the message from Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough on Sunday as the feds announced that they are waiving the requirement for people to show a record of employment to claim the benefits.

Canada Is Dropping Restrictions For Some Essential Travellers Crossing The US Border

Eligible flood-affected B.C. residents and workers will be exempt. 👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

The federal government has confirmed that some travellers and workers will be temporarily permitted to bypass Canada's travel restrictions if they're visiting the U.S. for essential reasons.

On Sunday, November 21, the Canada Border Services Agency said that "travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements."

