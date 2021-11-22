A 2-Year-Old Girl Has Lost Both Her Parents After They Were Killed In The BC Mudslides
A family friend has set up a fund to help support her.
A fundraiser set up for a two-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the B.C. mudslides has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.
Mirsad and Anita Hadzic were killed while driving on Highway 99 when the storm hit the province, according to long-time family friend Ali Azodi.
He said: "Mirsad and Anita were both kind human beings, generous and loving individuals, supportive friends and most of all, incredible parents who would have done anything for their daughter. This devastating loss is felt by so many who loved them dearly."
He set up a GoFundMe page to help Mirsad and Anita's two-year-old daughter, who is currently in the care of family members.
According to the page, all proceeds will be put towards raising Mirsad and Anita's daughter and her future.
On Monday, November 22, the fund stands at almost $75,000 with a target goal of $80,000.
Across B.C., the recovery effort continues as numerous landslides, widespread flooding and emergency evacuations continue to ravage the province.
A state of emergency remains in effect and there are restrictions on non-essential travel within parts of B.C. and orders in place restricting people at gas stations to a maximum of 30 litres per trip to try and prevent hoarding