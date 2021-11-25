Trending Tags

Whistler Ski Resort Opens But People In BC Are Being Told To Avoid 'Unnecessary Travel'

"We need to ensure that our supply chains are kept open."

City_Abbotsford | Twitter, Vmorfield | Dreamstime

Whistler has finally opened its hill for skiing, but the B.C. government is telling people to avoid any non-essential travel — and we're pretty sure that hitting the slopes is not essential.

In a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Mike Farnworth if there is concern over the fact that Whistler is now open, which may lead to tourists driving down to have some winter fun.

This in turn has the potential to cause a shortage of "fuel and food supplies in the Sea to Sky region," the reporter pointed out.

Farnworth responded that "people should avoid all unnecessary travel."

"We need to ensure that our supply chains are kept open. People need to pay attention to the weather, to Drive B.C., and if you don't have to travel, don't travel," he said.

He added that people have been following the 30-litre limit rule put on fuel purchases, so the provincial fuel supplies have been maintained.

A press release from Whistler Blackcomb said, "Our thoughts are with everyone throughout the province affected by the recent flooding. We've got a long season ahead of us and, for those who are unable to join us on Opening Day, we look forward to welcoming you back to our legendary terrain later this season."

B.C. is currently in a state of emergency due to the extreme flooding and devastating effects of the weather earlier this month.

While the province attempts to recover from the mudslides, extensive damage, supply chain issues and multiple deaths caused by the storms, there is more foul weather on the way.

A series of storms is expected to go into the weekend, impacting some areas that have already faced flooding and evacuations.

These are the areas impacted. ⛔

City of Abbotsford | Twitter, Dmytro Yashchuk | Dreamstime

The City of Abbotsford has been severely impacted by the flooding in B.C., and now it has told its residents in the Sumas Prairie region to not drink or use the water.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun, told the public that the new water advisory is due to the "inaccessible water main breaches that are impacting the drinking water system," that came after intense flooding.

"A transition period may lead to some inconsistencies."

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Since the U.S.-Canada border eased restrictions for those who need essential goods due to the B.C. flooding, multiple people have reported being fined huge amounts.

This is despite the B.C. government announcement that due to supply chain issues, B.C. residents can cross into the U.S. and back to Canada without the otherwise necessary PCR test in order to access essential goods like fuel and groceries.

It never rains but it pours!

TranBC | Twitter

Flood-hit areas of B.C. are getting no break from the relentless weather as three more storms sweep across the province.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said that while the amount of rain seen earlier this week was typical for November, we can expect the "parade of storms" to continue with two more atmospheric river events.

She claims that she was the ninth person that morning who was fined.

Yooran Park | Dreamstime

A woman who drove across the Canada-U.S. border to buy gas was given a $5,700 fine while trying to get back into the country.

Marlane Jones said that she crossed the border to the U.S. for fuel, expecting to return to Canada right away under an exemption introduced by the B.C. government, according to Surrey Now-Leader.

