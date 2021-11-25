Whistler Ski Resort Opens But People In BC Are Being Told To Avoid 'Unnecessary Travel'
"We need to ensure that our supply chains are kept open."
Whistler has finally opened its hill for skiing, but the B.C. government is telling people to avoid any non-essential travel — and we're pretty sure that hitting the slopes is not essential.
In a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Mike Farnworth if there is concern over the fact that Whistler is now open, which may lead to tourists driving down to have some winter fun.
This in turn has the potential to cause a shortage of "fuel and food supplies in the Sea to Sky region," the reporter pointed out.
Farnworth responded that "people should avoid all unnecessary travel."
"We need to ensure that our supply chains are kept open. People need to pay attention to the weather, to Drive B.C., and if you don't have to travel, don't travel," he said.
He added that people have been following the 30-litre limit rule put on fuel purchases, so the provincial fuel supplies have been maintained.
A press release from Whistler Blackcomb said, "Our thoughts are with everyone throughout the province affected by the recent flooding. We've got a long season ahead of us and, for those who are unable to join us on Opening Day, we look forward to welcoming you back to our legendary terrain later this season."
B.C. is currently in a state of emergency due to the extreme flooding and devastating effects of the weather earlier this month.
While the province attempts to recover from the mudslides, extensive damage, supply chain issues and multiple deaths caused by the storms, there is more foul weather on the way.
A series of storms is expected to go into the weekend, impacting some areas that have already faced flooding and evacuations.