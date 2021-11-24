Trending Tags

3 Storms Will Dump Even More Rain On BC's Flood-Hit Areas Over The Next 4 Days

TranBC | Twitter

Flood-hit areas of B.C. are getting no break from the relentless weather as three more storms sweep across the province.

Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said that while the amount of rain seen earlier this week was typical for November, we can expect the "parade of storms" to continue with two more atmospheric river events.

The first storm hit overnight into Wednesday, bringing 5 to 10 millimetres to the south coast, but it is Thursday's storm that has prompted a rainfall warning to be issued.

Castellan said, "It is an atmospheric river; it is tapping into some subtropical moisture and heat."

He said it will bring freezing levels to 2,500 metres meaning there "would be some snowmelt with this moisture."

According to the latest rainfall warning, 50 to 80 millimetres is expected across Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley, but according to Castellan, potentially upwards of 100 millimetres in the North Shore Mountains around Howe Sound.

There will be a brief pause in the storms on Friday before another atmospheric river event sweeps into B.C. on Saturday.

Castellan said, "We're not looking at necessarily the same copious amounts as we saw two weekends ago, but we are looking at a very strong signal through the weekend and into next week; we continue to have active storms."

"I would just caution that we are dealing with very active weather for the foreseeable future."

In the flood-hit city of Merritt, some residents are finally being allowed to return to their homes provided they have a supply of groceries, although the city is still under a boil water advisory.

