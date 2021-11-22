Trending Tags

A 6-Year-Old Girl Died In A Collision While Being Evacuated During The BC Floods

R.I.P. Ember ❤️

GoFundMe

A fundraising page for a little girl who was killed in a collision during the floods in B.C. has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Jordan Goetz and her two daughters, 6-year-old Ember and 5-year-old Hailey, had been evacuated from Merritt, B.C. before the three of them were involved in a collision.

Ember died from her injuries, according to a fundraising page set up by her aunt. Jordan and Hailey both suffered serious injuries.*

Macy Jarry created one of the fundraising pages to help pay for Ember's funeral expenses. The fund has raised more than $35,000 so far.

She posted, "I am setting this up on Jordan's behalf as she is in no condition to do it herself. If anyone can help make the financial impact of this situation even a little bit easier on the family, it's the least we can do in such a devastating time."

Another GoFundMe page created by a family friend Ray Wiens says it aims to create a fund for the family. It has raised more than $19,000.

He said, "Our friend Jordan has been through more in the last few months than anyone should have to [...] please help her and her remaining daughter Hailey make it through this time."

A provincial state of emergency remains in effect as major highways remain closed and communities still experience widespread flooding.

In another tragic story, a 2-year-old girl has been orphaned after both her parents were killed in one of the mudslides.

*This article has been updated.

