Tributes Are Paid To A Woman Killed By A Falling Boulder On A BC Highway
"Laura was an exceptional human being."
A woman died after being hit by a falling boulder when she was driving with her family on the Trans-Canada highway in B.C.
Tributes are now being paid to Laura Tennant, a 38-year-old mother and wife, who tragically died due to the accident earlier this month.
She was driving in Golden, B.C. on March 5 when the boulder fell and hit her family's Jeep. After the accident, Tennant was airlifted to the hospital in Kelowna, but unfortunately "succumbed to her injuries," her obituary said.
Although she died, her family thanked "the many good samaritans, first responders, emergency room professionals, doctors, nurses and volunteers who so courageously and graciously" came to their aid.
The obituary said that her wife, Lisa, was holding her as she passed away, and other members of her family were also present. Her two children were also on the phone "expressing their love," as she died.
Tennant was born in Montreal, Quebec, and had a love for travelling the world. She visited destinations like Australia, Asia, and the U.K.
She moved to Cochrane, Alberta with her wife in 2018 after their son was born. Once they moved they had their daughter in 2019.
The family seemed to love adventures, and the obituary said that they enjoyed camping and skiing together. The couple even had their wedding on Kicking Horse Mountain.
"Laura was an exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew," said the obituary.
"She was an avid outdoors woman, a calming presence and always up for a laugh. She was a loving mother and Lisa’s soulmate," it added.