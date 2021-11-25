Trending Tags

People Across BC Have Just Been Told To 'Be Prepared To Evacuate' As Another Storm Hits

The warning comes as many residents are finally able to return to their homes.

Province of British Columbia, Emergency Info BC | Twitter

B.C. is getting hit by more storms again this week, and people are being told to prepare for possible evacuations.

In a press conference on Thursday, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said that as the storms continue throughout the weekend, people should get their emergency kits ready.

He said to ensure that you have "drinking water stored in an accessible place. And if you don't need to travel during stormy weather, please stay home."

If you do have to travel, he added that you should "make sure your vehicle has food water, warm clothes, blankets and other emergency supplies."

After multiple cities were evacuated last week, Farnworth also warned that it might be a reality some have to face again soon.

"If you're in a flood-prone area, be prepared to evacuate if asked," he said.

This comes just as many residents are finally able to return to their homes and start repairing damages.

Many areas, including the City of Abbotsford, are still dealing with the impacts of flooding and the devastation it has caused.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne also spoke at the press conference.

"These extreme weather events are likely to be more frequent in the future," she warned, "climate change means that we will need to continue adapting how we plan and prepare for natural disasters"

Many highways are still closed in the province, which is still in a state of emergency, due to mudslides caused by the extreme weather, and multiple people have been found dead.

