EI Rules Are Being Waived For People Left Jobless By The BC Floods & Here's How To Apply
You only need a mailing address!
People in B.C. who have been displaced or left jobless by the extreme flooding should apply for employment insurance benefits — even if they wouldn't normally be eligible.
That was the message from Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough on Sunday as the feds announced that they are waiving the requirement for people to show a record of employment to claim the benefits.
Thousands of people across B.C. have either been evacuated from their homes due to flooding or cannot drive to their place of work due to mudslides destroying some of the province's busiest highways.
Qualtrough said: "Many people have been displaced or could have lost their job due to the flooding and will need to apply for EI benefits. If you are in this situation, you can and should apply for EI online as soon as possible, even without a record of employment."
To apply, she said that Service Canada will only need a mailing address and a residential address. You can also call 1-877-631-2657 if you need assistance from Service Canada.
She added: "As always, we encourage everyone to register for direct deposit so we can get your payments into your bank account as quickly as possible. However, if direct deposit is not possible for you and you're expecting a paper cheque, mail service may be interrupted or delayed. So I encourage you to visit the Canada Post website for updates and alternate delivery arrangements or pickup locations. We want to make sure you get the money that you need in these times."
The storms in B.C. are relentless at the moment, as another "atmospheric river" event dumped up to 80 millimetres of rain on some areas, accompanied by 110 km/h winds.
