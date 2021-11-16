Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

Some Of BC's Busiest Highways Just Got Totally Washed Away By Mudslides (PHOTOS)

Images of the highways show extensive damage.

Some Of BC's Busiest Highways Just Got Totally Washed Away By Mudslides (PHOTOS)
TranBC | Twitter, Matt Steberl | Facebook

Some of B.C.'s busiest highways have suffered substantial damage during the heavy rain and mudslides the province saw over the past 48 hours.

Between 80 and 100 vehicles were trapped between two mudslides on Highway 7 near Agassiz. Search and rescue teams were helping people in the vehicles through Monday with air support.

As investigators continue to assess the damage caused by the storm, emerging images of the highways appear to show extensive damage.

An image posted on Facebook by Matt Steberl shows the Coquihalla Highway just north of Hope. He said the image shows the remains of a section of road by the Carolin Mines exit (exit 195).

Matt Steberl | Facebook

The Ministry of Transportation has also been posting updates to its Twitter page showing substantial damage to Highway 1 near Lytton.

On Vancouver Island, a section of Highway 1 collapsed at Malahat. The highways looked more like a river as drivers attempted to navigate their vehicles through the floodwater.

The city of Merritt is still under an evacuation order from Monday. Residents were told to find safety with family or friends outside of the city.

People who were unable to stay with family or friends were ordered to go to either Kelowna or Kamloops.

This was due to the Coldwater River breaching its banks, causing widespread flooding, which contributed to the failure of the city's water treatment plant. Shortly before the evacuation order was announced, residents had been told to stop drinking water immediately.

From Your Site Articles

An Entire City In BC Has Just Been Ordered To 'Evacuate Immediately'

Merritt residents "of odd-numbered houses please proceed to Kamloops, residents of even-numbered houses proceed to Kelowna."

Bailee Allen | Facebook, Amanda Rose | Facebook

The impact of the flooding in B.C. is continuing to cause chaos, and now the entire city of Merritt is being evacuated.

On Monday morning, the city of Merritt issued a citywide evacuation order, which said that "residents with friends or family outside of the community should make plans to stay with them and evacuate to that location."

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is 'Not Totally In The Clear' As Flooding Continues & Winds Get Strong

Prepare for possible power outages.

Solaris Images Inc | Dreamstime, David Carey | Dreamstime

B.C. has been hit hard with excessive rainfall and flooding throughout the day, and people are seeing the effects everywhere.

The B.C. government held a press conference to address the dangerous flooding, mudslides and evacuations and what to expect the rest of the day.

Keep Reading Show less

80-100 Vehicles Are Trapped Between 2 Landslides In BC & Here's The Rescue Plan

"The situation is dynamic."

TranBC | Twitter, @ferniesar | Instagram

Search and rescue teams in B.C. are trying to reach people trapped in their cars between two landslides.

Multiple road closures are in place as intense rainfall contributed to several landslides across some of the province's busiest highways.

Keep Reading Show less

The Flooding In BC Has Reached Terrifying Levels & These Areas Are The Hardest Hit (VIDEO)

"There isn't usually a waterfall here."

triden | Twitter, Amanda Rose | Facebook

B.C. is experiencing several mudslides, evacuation orders and road closures as heavy rain causes chaos across the province.

Multiple areas have been evacuated, and some people have been caught in the action, which looks terrifying.

Keep Reading Show less