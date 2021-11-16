Some Of BC's Busiest Highways Just Got Totally Washed Away By Mudslides (PHOTOS)
Images of the highways show extensive damage.
Some of B.C.'s busiest highways have suffered substantial damage during the heavy rain and mudslides the province saw over the past 48 hours.
Between 80 and 100 vehicles were trapped between two mudslides on Highway 7 near Agassiz. Search and rescue teams were helping people in the vehicles through Monday with air support.
As investigators continue to assess the damage caused by the storm, emerging images of the highways appear to show extensive damage.
An image posted on Facebook by Matt Steberl shows the Coquihalla Highway just north of Hope. He said the image shows the remains of a section of road by the Carolin Mines exit (exit 195).
The Ministry of Transportation has also been posting updates to its Twitter page showing substantial damage to Highway 1 near Lytton.
A look from a flyover of #BCHwy1 at Tank Hill near Lytton and Nicomen. \n\nFor the latest #BCStorm travel info, check @DriveBC's website: https://bit.ly/2OjcClS\u00a0\n\n#TransCanadaHighwaypic.twitter.com/N4zVto5vNK— BC Transportation (@BC Transportation)1637019505
On Vancouver Island, a section of Highway 1 collapsed at Malahat. The highways looked more like a river as drivers attempted to navigate their vehicles through the floodwater.
Please Share: Try to avoid travel on #VancouverIsland #BChwy14 and #BCHwy1 right now. Heavy rain has impacted the roadways including the #Malahat\nHere are the @DriveBC major events (in red text): http://bit.ly/3qFE0P5\u00a0pic.twitter.com/ErgFzt3CIo— BC Transportation (@BC Transportation)1637012434
The city of Merritt is still under an evacuation order from Monday. Residents were told to find safety with family or friends outside of the city.
People who were unable to stay with family or friends were ordered to go to either Kelowna or Kamloops.
This was due to the Coldwater River breaching its banks, causing widespread flooding, which contributed to the failure of the city's water treatment plant. Shortly before the evacuation order was announced, residents had been told to stop drinking water immediately.