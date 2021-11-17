'Toxic Smoke' Is Now Blowing Across BC As If The Flooding Wasn't Bad Enough
It has been described as "a fairly major fire event". 🚨
As B.C. is still dealing with the many effects of the powerful storm that hit the province early this week, now potentially toxic smoke is also in the air.
The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted on Wednesday morning that anyone living in the North Parallel & Sumas Mountain Road, where the smoke is blowing, should stay inside.
The dark smoke could be toxic, and the police are looking further into it now.
Residents in the area (North Parallel & Sumas Mt Road) of the blowing smoke are encouraged to stay indoors due to the potential of the smoke being toxic. Wind is pushing North / West. Assessment is currently in progress.pic.twitter.com/eAVd2u5i87— Abbotsford Police Department (@Abbotsford Police Department)1637160819
Chief Lee, the City of Abbotsford Fire Chief, said in a news conference on Wednesday morning that the fire is in an RV dealership, and he estimated that about 100 recreational vehicles are on fire right now.
He said that it is a "fairly major fire event," that is ongoing and under the transmission power lines.
On the ground video of the RV fire across the border from Sumas, WA. Shared to me via Tara whose brother-in-law works here. #BCstormpic.twitter.com/xHwrUu7pew— Randy Small - Whatcom County Weather (@Randy Small - Whatcom County Weather)1637165640
Lee said that it is being managed by officials right now, and it is in a difficult location close to the power lines. This, as well as a propane filling station on one side of the fire, pose added risks.
Huge clouds of dark smoke were coming from the area Wednesday morning. Lee asked that everyone in the area keeps their windows and doors close to protect themselves from exposure.
Large fire burning in Abbotsford this morning. More info to follow \u2066@CTVVancouver\u2069pic.twitter.com/OkwTJljgAi— Michele Brunoro (@Michele Brunoro)1637164321
This concerning event comes at the same time Abbotsford is dealing with extreme flooding, leading to a local state of emergency and an evacuation order for the Sumas Prairie region.
The entire province of B.C. is now also considering a state of emergency, due to the catastrophic impacts of the storm.
One woman was killed after another mudslide occurred on Highway 99, and Vancouver is cut off by road from the rest of Canada to highway closures.