There Was A Mysterious Fire At A Ski Hill In BC & It Destroyed The Main Chairlift System

There was another "suspicious fire" recently.

Kimberly Alpine | Twitter

Less than 24 hours after it opened for the season, there was a fire at Kimberley Alpine Lodge in B.C., and they don't know how it started.

The Kimberly RCMP made a post on Facebook that said the fire started around 3 a.m. on December 18. They had to call in the Police Dog Service and the Forensic Identification Unit because "the origin and cause could not be immediately determined," the post said.

The ski resort posted a photo of the fire on Twitter and said that it destroyed the control building that was next to their main chairlift. This caused them to have to shut down the chairlift, which the building operated.

The Twitter post said that luckily no one was hurt in the fire and that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Another tweet from the resort said that "the difficult reality is that it is going to take some time to get the lift operating again, most likely measured in months rather than weeks."

With the ski season just beginning, this is especially heartbreaking for the resort and the skiers who enjoy it.

Just four days before the mysterious fire at the ski resort, a different fire broke out at the Kimberley Gymnastics Club. The Kimberly RCMP described the fire in a Facebook post as "suspicious in nature," although they made no connection between the two recent fires.

The Kimberley RCMP ask that anyone with information that could help in the investigation of the fire contact them by phone at (250) 427-4811.

Someone Drove A Truck Straight Into A Storefront In BC & Stole 5K Of Merchandise

This isn't the first "brazen break-and-enter" in the area.

Surrey RCMP

Someone drove a truck straight into a storefront in B.C., and then stole approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from it.

The crime was anything but subtle, but a statement from the Surrey RCMP said that they are still trying to find a suspect vehicle from the incident.

Terrifying Dash-Cam Footage Shows A Drunk Driver In BC Hitting Cars & A Fire Hydrant (VIDEO)

The video is wild!

BurnabyRCMP | YouTube

Dash-cam video footage from the car of a drunk driver has been released by RCMP in B.C.

Burnaby RCMP posted the video to YouTube along with a statement. The purpose was to show people the dangers of drunk driving, especially during the holiday season.

The Body Of A Woman In BC Who Went Missing 5 Years Ago Has Just Been Found

A man has been charged with murder.

BC RCMP

Police found the remains of a missing woman in B.C., and a man has now been charged with second-degree murder.

According to a CTV News article, a family member confirmed that the body of Ashley Simpson has now been found, almost five years after her disappearance.

Police Look For Suspect In BC After A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic's Door Locks Were Glued Shut

The RCMP is asking for help identifying the man.

WestshoreRCMP | Twitter

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic had its doors glued shut, RCMP say, and police are now searching for a suspect in the investigation.*

RCMP report that on September 29, a West Shore clinic called police after "a male suspect allegedly glued the door locks of the business, rendering them inoperable and therefore making entry impossible. The clinic was closed at the time of the incident."

