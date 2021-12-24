There Was A Mysterious Fire At A Ski Hill In BC & It Destroyed The Main Chairlift System
There was another "suspicious fire" recently.
Less than 24 hours after it opened for the season, there was a fire at Kimberley Alpine Lodge in B.C., and they don't know how it started.
The Kimberly RCMP made a post on Facebook that said the fire started around 3 a.m. on December 18. They had to call in the Police Dog Service and the Forensic Identification Unit because "the origin and cause could not be immediately determined," the post said.
The ski resort posted a photo of the fire on Twitter and said that it destroyed the control building that was next to their main chairlift. This caused them to have to shut down the chairlift, which the building operated.
the main ski lift on the front side of the Kimberley Alpine Resort. We are relieved to report that no one was hurt in the fire.\nThe Kimberley Fire Department and the RCMP responded immediately and are currently actively investigating the cause of the fire.— Kimberley Alpine (@Kimberley Alpine) 1640053311
The Twitter post said that luckily no one was hurt in the fire and that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Another tweet from the resort said that "the difficult reality is that it is going to take some time to get the lift operating again, most likely measured in months rather than weeks."
With the ski season just beginning, this is especially heartbreaking for the resort and the skiers who enjoy it.
Just four days before the mysterious fire at the ski resort, a different fire broke out at the Kimberley Gymnastics Club. The Kimberly RCMP described the fire in a Facebook post as "suspicious in nature," although they made no connection between the two recent fires.
The Kimberley RCMP ask that anyone with information that could help in the investigation of the fire contact them by phone at (250) 427-4811.