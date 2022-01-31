A Tragic House Fire In BC Killed Three Family Members & One Was A Child
"It was an extensive fire."
A tragic house fire in B.C. has killed three members of a family, one of which was a child. The incident happened in East Vancouver, early in the morning on January 30, 2022.
The City of Vancouver Fire Chief, Karen Fry, said on Twitter that the fire appeared to be accidental.
"Devastating & tragic. Three people have died and two more transported to hospital in a residential house fire," her post said.
"Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & community," Fry added in her tweet.
In an email to Narcity, Fry said that it "was an extensive fire."
She added that the firefighters were able to control and put out the fire using water.
She also confirmed that all of the victims who were injured or killed by the fire were from the same family. The devastating incident led to people from three different generations of the family dying.
The victims of the fire included "parents, child, and grandparents," she said.
Fry recommended keeping up on your fire safety. Testing smoke alarms and keeping doors closed could help save a life in the future.
To protect yourself and others, Fire Rescue Services offers a fire safety program that you can sign up for and it will teach you how to properly use a fire extinguisher amongst other things.
In these situations, fire safety knowledge is power, it is highly encouraged to keep up with the Fire Chiefs recommendations — it could save a life.