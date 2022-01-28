Trending Tags

The Man Who Was Randomly Stabbed At A BC Tim Hortons Spoke Out & Is Asking For Help

Police said it was "another unprovoked stranger attack."

Vancouver Editor
The Man Who Was Randomly Stabbed At A BC Tim Hortons Spoke Out & Is Asking For Help
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

A man who was repeatedly stabbed in a Vancouver Tim Hortons just spoke out about the experience and is asking for help.

The disturbing incident happened while the man was waiting in line at a location in Downtown Vancouver, and was randomly attacked.

The Vancouver Police referred to the event as "another unprovoked stranger attack," in a press release on January 24.

The man was a 25-year-old tourist from Mexico and was left with life-threatening injuries from the stabbing. Luckily, he survived the attack.

On January 26 the police said that they had arrested a man named David Richard Morin, who was accused of stabbing the victim.

Sergeant Steve Addison said that the "disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning, and we’re increasingly worried about the public’s safety."

The victim has now identified himself as Miguel Angel Zepeda Machorro on a GoFundMe page.

The page, titled "Victima Tim Hortons---Miguel," has a goal of raising $8,000 and has a photo from the video that the police released of the stabbing.

In the fundraiser description, Miguel said that the damage from the attack "was substantial."

"I'm glad the guy is off the streets so he doesn't harm anybody else. Unfortunately, I've told there's no chance for compensation in this case," he added.

The description continued in Spanish and said that he is the victim of the Tim Hortons attack on January 22. He added that he believed he was going to die, and that he has months of recovery ahead.

There have already been donations made, and comments of support on the page.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.


