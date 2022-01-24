Trending Tags

A Man Was Repeatedly Stabbed In Tim Hortons During A 'Random' Attack In Vancouver (VIDEO)

Western Canada Editor
VancouverPD | Twitter

A man waiting in line at Tim Hortons in Vancouver was repeatedly stabbed during an apparent random attack, according to police.

The 25-year-old suffered life-threatening stab wounds during the incident inside the coffee chain at Harbour Centre, near Seymour and West Hastings Street.

Vancouver Police Department are now asking for any witnesses to Saturday's incident, which happened at around 6.20 a.m., to come forward.

“This disturbing incident has all the hallmarks of a random attack that came completely without warning, and we’re increasingly worried about the public’s safety,” says Sergeant Steve Addison. “We need anyone who witnessed this assault to come forward, and we urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police.”

According to police, the suspect approached the man from behind and stabbed him in the back and shoulder before running out of the store.

Despite his serious injuries, police say his is expected to survive the attack.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” says Sergeant Addison, adding the victim and suspect did not know each other and did not appear to have any significant interactions before the attack.

The suspect is a man in his 20s, about 6’2", with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie that had a black hood and sleeves, grey and black stone-washed jeans, and black running shoes with white soles.

The suspect also had a black and white face mask with a Crooks and Castles logo, and a black and grey backpack.

