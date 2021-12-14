Shoppers Were Hit With Bear Spray During A 'Violent' Robbery In Downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)
The store was evacuated as people "found it hard to breathe."
Dozens of shoppers were hit with bear spray during a "violent" robbery at a department store in downtown Vancouver.
The incident unfolded at Holt Renfrew in Pacific Centre at around 6 p.m. on December 3 when a masked person entered the store and fired bear spray toward those in front of them.
Police say the individual then walked over to a display rack and stole a $1,800 purse before leaving the store and walking east on Dunsmuir Street to Seymour Street.
Sergeant Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said, "This was a violent crime that occurred on one of the busiest shopping nights of the year and affected many people."
#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are searching for a robbery suspect who deployed bear spray inside a busy department store last week, and ask anyone who can identify the person to contact investigators at 604-717-4022. \n\nRead more: https://vpd.ca/news/2021/12/13/vpd-releases-video-of-violent-robbery-suspect/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/breVocVwWM— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1639431409
"Dozens of people were impacted by the bear spray, which causes intense skin irritation, temporary blindness, and respiratory concerns. [...] The entire store had to be evacuated because it was so hard to breath."
Police are now looking for the public's help to identify the person. The person is described as in their 20s, wearing a yellow face mask, a green hoodie and a distinctive black cap with a white logo on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-4022 or send an anonymous tip to 1-800-222-8477.