A Police Officer Jumped Into A Swimming Pool To Save 2 Seniors Stuck In Their Vehicle

What a hero!

Surrey RCMP

A police officer in B.C. performed a heroic act, jumping into a swimming pool to save two seniors from their submerged vehicle.

Surrey RCMP officer Cst. Gonpo was responding to reports of a collision involving one vehicle in the 16500 block of Glenwood Crescent South when he leapt into action.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and crashed through a fence, landing in a residential swimming pool.

The vehicle quickly began filling up with water with two seniors inside.

Surrey RCMP says the homeowners called 911 and Cst. Gonpo arrived within a couple of minutes, jumping into the pool and opening the door to the vehicle to rescue the two seniors.

They were both taken to the hospital as a precaution but they are not thought to have sustained any serious injuries.

"The heroic actions of Cst. Gonpo speaks volumes to one of the many ways police officers put their lives on the line every day without hesitation to ensure public safety," says Sgt. Brad Essex.

He added: "We’re also incredibly thankful for the citizens who immediately called for emergency services and provided invaluable assistance to police and first responders."

