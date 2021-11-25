Trending Tags

Police Identify A Suspect Who Chased A Pedestrian With A Stick In Vancouver

This must have been terrifying.

Police Identify A Suspect Who Chased A Pedestrian With A Stick In Vancouver
VancouverPD | Twitter

A suspect who was seen chasing someone with a large stick in downtown Vancouver has now been identified by police.

The Vancouver Police Department would like to speak to the victim, who didn't report the incident but was spotted being chased on surveillance cameras on Burrard and Drake streets.

Constable Tania Visintin said, "This frightening incident was caught on tape [...] we'd like to hear from this person, or anyone else who has information, so we can better understand what happened."

The incident happened at around 9.30 p.m. on November 1 and the police's press release said the video shows a man pacing around and lashing out at pedestrians and vehicles.

They also mentioned that, on one occasion, a man aims the stick and chases a pedestrian "at full speed", and on another occasion, they point the stick at a person who has their back turned to him, before then getting on a bus.

Visintin added, "This behavior was very concerning and it put public safety at risk."

The man allegedly involved was identified by Vancouver police officers when they turned up at a disturbance at a social housing complex in Vancouver.

When the officers approached him, they say the man claimed to have a gun and tried to flee, but the constables arrested him before he could run away.

The 26-year-old, who police say was already wanted across the province for a different offence, has been taken to jail.

